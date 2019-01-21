DUMO LULU-BRIGGS PLEDGES TO BRING HEALING, PEACE, PROGRESS TO RIVERS STATE, AS ACCORD PARTY DEDICATES  CAMPAIGN TO GOD

David Diai

Rivers state Accord Party Governorship candidate Chief Dumo Lulu-Bruggs, has pledged to bring healing, peace and progress to Rivers state when he becomes governor of the state after the March 2, gubernatorial elections.

Chief Lulu-Briggs made this pledge when the Rivers state Accord party, dedicated its political campaign for the 2019 general elections to God at St. Augustine’s Anglican Church, Abonnema, in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers state, on Sunday, January 20, 2019.

The Rivers Accord gubernatorial candidate, who was accompanied to the dedication by other candidates of the party for the different elective positions in forthcoming general elections, as well as top Accord party chieftains, highlighted the equality of all men before God, irrespective of ethnicity, nationality and social status in his dedication address and promised that his leadership would ensure equality and bring hope to every Rivers man, woman and child.

He said, “Just as the song ‘Amazing Grace’, composed by John Newton and inspired from the humming of the slaves, has turned out to heal the world, this campaign is intended to bring healing to Rivers people. This campaign is not about Dumo Lulu-Briggs, it is about the ordinary man on the street,” he pledged.

Chief Lulu-Briggs who confessed that the dedication service was a very solemn moment for him, said that his motivation for joining the Rivers state governorship race was to secure the future of Rivers children and provide opportunities for the youths, men and women, even as he assured that his desire was to bring back the sense of belonging and responsibility to the people and return Rivers state to its glory days when society cared for its citizens and everybody had the chance to see their dreams come true in an environment of peace, security and love for their fellow human being.

“This is the reason we have come to this great solemn assembly and prioritized our reverence and honour to the Most High God first to seek His blessing as we embark on this journey, before any other thing”, he said with humility.

In his exhortation and special dedication prayer for the Rivers Accord party and its candidates, the Archdeacon of St. Augustine’s Anglican Church, Abonnema, Ven. C.C John-Jaja, said that this was the day the Lord had made and Rivers people should rejoice as the Lord has chosen a man like Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs and all those who had sacrificed their personal well being to offer themselves in service to make Rivers state a better place for all.

Venerable John-Jaja then prayed for Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, asking for divine guidance, direction, security and protection for him and the other candidates, saying that since they had deemed it worthy to present themselves first to God, before embarking on their campaigns, their project was now the Lord’s project and while admonishing that they would encounter enemies and other obstacles as they moved from place to place in the course of the campaign, assured them that the Lord will be their security and take them to the expected end where there will be much laughter and rejoicing in victory, when it is all over.

Those who accompanied Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu-Briggs to the dedication service included the Deputy Gubernatorial candidate of Rivers Accord, Otua Nakwassah Hart; the Director-General, Liberation 2019, Rt. Hon. Iyk Oji; the Rivers state chairman of the Accord Party, Dr. Nnanna Onyekwere; Rivers-East senatorial candidate, Hon. Azubuike Nwuke; all Federal House of Representatives candidates; all House of Assembly candidates; all Accord party stalwarts; as well as card carrying members of the Accord party and other stakeholders of the Accord Party in Rivers state.