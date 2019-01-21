ONOCHIE MORDI CALLS ON DELTA YOUTHS TO SUPPORT OKOWA’S RE-ELECTION BID

An aide to Delta State Governor, Mr. Ferdinand Onochie Mordi has called on youths in the State to actively participate in the re-election bid of his Principal in the Match 2, 2019 governorship election.

Mr. Mordi, who is the Special Assistant to Governor. Ifeanyi Okowa on Orientation, made this clarion call today, January 21, while addressing youths in the State Capital, Asaba, even as he affirmed that the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led-administration has made tremendous marks in youth engagement through his youth friendly programmes, which in turn has checked restiveness in the State.

“We thank Governor Okowa, who has engaged youths in the State and made them job creators, through different youth empowerment and wealth creation programmes of his administration.

Mr. Mordi, while observing that the present administration in the State has invested hugely on Youth empowerment, also commended the youths who have gladly keyed into the excellent opportunities provided by the governor for youth development and capacity building.

“We also thank the youths in the State for keying into the State Government’s programmes. This shows the cordial relationship between the Government and different youths and Students groups in the State”, he said.

Mordi then assured the youths that the administration of Governor Okowa will not rest on its oars, but work harder to achieve more results in his next administration, hence he is calling on them to come out enmasse to vote for the Governor and ensure his reelection for a second term.

“For these good works to continue, let me urge you, the great youths of the State, to support the Governor as he seeks to be re-elected as the Governor of this State,” Mordi appealed, stressing the need for spirited efforts by youths to support the second term bid of the Governor in the next general elections.

Mr. Ferdinand Mordi then lauded Governor Okowa, who has ensured youth-inclusiveness in the administration of the state and assured that the re-election of the Delta Governor will not only consolidate his first term achievements but will also bring more prosperity and democracy dividends to the youths and all Deltans.