UPU committed to setting up of Mukoro Mowoe Varsity – Taiga

President General of the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Olorogun Moses Taiga has said that his administration would work relentlessly towards the establishment of the Mukoro Mowoe University.

Taiga who spoke when the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, Delta State Council, paid him a courtesy visit at his Okpare-Olomu country home residence, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state, said his administration was result oriented.

He said the decision to set they university stemmed from the desire of his administration to celebrate and immortalize Mukoro Mowoe, the second President General of the UPU who he said advanced the apex socio-cultural organization of the Urhobo nation to great heights.

Disclosing that the union was in constant touch with the Nigeria University Commission, NUC, he said: “We are looking at sites in Urhobo land. It may be a multi campus university”.

According to him, the UPU had concluded plans to set up the Ukugbe Micro Finance Bank to tackle the problem of the inability of unemployed Urhobo youths and indigent women to access funds to set up small and medium scale businesses.

He said shareholding of about two percent would be given to each of the 24 kingdoms in Urhobo nation, adding that ‘UPU will not get more than 10 percent shares and prominent Urhobo sons and daughters would get five percent.”

Taiga said his administration was also out to embark on the renovation of the Urhobo Cultural House, Ovwiamuge-Agbarho, renovation of the delapidating structures at the Urhobo College, Effurun and the revamping of the Sapele Trade Center as well as the Ogor Technical College, Ogor.

On his part, Chairman of the state council of the NUJ, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu, describedTaiga as an astute, community leader and philanthropist.

Commending Taiga for choosing to lead the Urhobo nation “at this time”, he advocated for the building of synergy between the UPU and the NUJ.

He said: “The responsibility of journalists as the watch dog of society cannot be overemphasized,” reiterating the preparedness of journalists to engage in developmental journalism.