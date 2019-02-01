DUMO LULU-BRIGGS FLAGS-OFF 2019 GUBER CAMPAIGN, SAYS IT’S BIRTH OF RESCUE MISSION IN RIVERS STATE

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 will always be remembered in the annals of the history of Rivers State as a day The Rescuer, Servant Leader and Light of a better Rivers State, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, unveiled and set sail, the mission of rekindling the hope of the people of the State.

On this date, Chief Dumo Lulu Briggs, the Rivers State Governorship candidate of the ACCORD political party for the 2019 general elections in Rivers state, unfolded his lofty plans and aspiration to give Rivers people good governance, purposeful leadership, democratic dividends and opportunity to participate in their affairs as guaranteed by the Constitution as the peoples fundamental rights.

It is indeed true that the success and survival of every family, organisation, government as well as enterprises, both private and public, depends on their respective leadership or management as the case may be.

This, inarguably, explains the clamour for good governance and strict adherence to democratic principles that would guarantee survival of these institutions and the society.

Evidently, Rivers people over the years have lost the sense of good leadership following continues stolen mandate and other forms of political subjucation by successive tyrant Governments that care only about the pockets and interest of the few, neglecting the plight and needs of the masses.

This development truly negates the dreams and aspiration of the founding fathers of the State as huge endowed resources, both human and natural, are wasted, misappropriated and abused unabated.

And like the scripture says : of what use and value is Salt, if it looses it savour and taste? This is the situation the Rivers State that pride herself as the Treasure Base of the Nation has found herself; the natives and people of the State no longer enjoy the benefits of the endowed resources.

So it was that on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, irked by the prevalence of bad governance in the State, which has resulted in wide spread poverty, insecurity, high rate of crime and criminality, dearth of infrastructure and public institutions and hopelessness in the land, promised to bring an end to all of these, assuring the people of the State that if voted as Governor of the State, he will make the State the pride of the people as intended by the founding fathers, like of Ken Saro-Wiwa, Chief Dappa- Biriye, Dr. Obi Wali, Chief Diete Spiff, Chief Edward Kobani, to mention but a few, who according to him, “launched Rivers State and its people, on a Journey of prosperity and economic well being; a journey that needed continuation and sustainability, but today poor Governance has drastically brought Rivers state from the Treasure Base of the Nation to the Struggle base of the nation”.

This was one of the cardinal objectives, focus and philosophies of Chief Dumo Lulu Briggs, who also pledged to liberate the people of the State from perennial bad and dictatorial governance since the creation of the State in 1976 by the then military government of Gen. Yakubu Gowon.

Chief Lulu-Briggs while commending the Diete Spiff’s administration for laying a solid foundation for human capital development through establishment of industries and colleges for human development as this was the utmost priority preceded by infrastructural development, lamented that today, Rivers State Government has become known and symbolic for completion of projects that do not build human development and capacity, stating that the Diete Spiff administration remains the Golden era of Rivers history because of its ability to invest in critical sectors to improve the livelihood of every Rivers Citizen.

“Today, Rivers story is that an average Rivers man or woman has been traumatised, impoverished and lost his or her self esteem, the happiness of an average Rivers person has taken the back seat in Governance”, he said.

He then enumerated the pathetic sitution and plights of the people which he believes are avoidable, noting that Rivers people are poor and homeless, the elderly abandoned, Youths jobless, Children are out of school and that the people have been so traumatised that many are beginning to see crumbs from the table of governance as their main meal.

According to the Governorship frontrunner in Rivers state, whose message of hope thrilled the multitude of supporters and party faithful at the LA King’s venue of the event in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, the State has had Leaders, who used the people as ladders to the top of power and dumped them afterward as worthless observers.

In addressing these disturbing trend of underdevelopment and misappopriation of State resources, he said the pondering question to Rivers people is, “What purpose has political Leadership served Rivers people since 1999”? Has Rivers State had a leadership that the future of Rivers people is the focus?

Dumo Lulu-Briggs believes that Infrastructural development is an acceptable development but pointed out that without giving utmost priority to human capacity development, it will end up becoming a right move in a wrong direction, just as it has been the situation in present day Rivers state.

This, he said, is the reason Rivers people need a change of Governance, and it is for this reason that Chief Dumo LuLu Briggs has offered himself, as the Governorship flag bearer of the ACCORD political Party, to change the narratives of Rivers State positively.

To do this, he said: ” I have a conviction that once we get the 2019 politics right, we shall get the governance right, and when we get the governance right, we shall get the economy right.

“Though, the conspiracy to stop Dumo Lulu Briggs is strong, but my passion for Rivers State is total. This Government shall be known and called the government of ‘Mr JOBs’ and not ‘Mr Projects’. We shall be known by the number of Rivers people, who, we have been able to take out of poverty and into prosperity; who by our efforts, have owned their businesses and are gainfully employed in the state.

“There is no greater power that will decide who becomes the Governor of Rivers State other than the people under the guidance of God. I have no godfather, but God the father. These and more are the reasons I seek your vote come march 2019”.

These are the words of a Rescuer, a reformer and a true Patriot on a mission to save the body, soul and spirit of Rivers State and the people.

It is morning yet on election day and there is great hope that Rivers people will listen to him and get Delivered, Liberated and Blessed by the grace of God and the will of the people.

Nsikan Edak