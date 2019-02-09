WHY GOV. WIKE IS A FAILURE AND HOW I WILL TRANSFORM RIVERS STATE – Dumo Lulu-Briggs

In this interview, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the Governorship candidate of the Accord Party in Rivers State, talks about securing Rivers and finding a solution to the concerns of rising unemployment.

Perhaps the number one question faced by leaders in Rivers State is what is the route to lasting peace? You have been in Rivers State politics since 1992, what is the fastest route to lasting peace in Rivers?

Education is still the most powerful weapon for peace. I don’t mean only classroom learning. I mean continuous investment in skill development programmes for the over two million Riverians who do not have jobs. Our greatest challenge is to make Rivers safe again. Making Rivers safer is not more security, it is more secure jobs. If the State is to flourish, capital must be invested in enterprise.

What motivates you to want to be the next Governor of Rivers State?

First, a government that cannot create jobs does not deserve to keep its job. Secondly, there is no greater gift than that of giving one’s time and energy to helping others without expecting anything in return. Finally, Riverians need less government but more governance. So, I pledge you, I pledge myself, to a new deal for Riverians.

How do you intend to honour this pledge?

I will honour this pledge because I am a crusader for the forgotten man. This is what I have been doing for over three decades. I have a simple proposition that nobody is going to starve in this State. No child will be allowed to go to bed hungry. This is doable, but the first step is to more effectively manage our scarce resource. Just consider that in the last three years, the present government collected three hundred and eighty billion naira from the federation account.

Within the same period, Osun State collected only forty-one billion naira. The tragedy is that despite collecting almost ten times more money than Osun State, the poverty rate in Rivers is higher. What specific plans do you have to reduce poverty in Rivers? Any Government that does not know the real cause of poverty cannot reduce it. Poverty is not caused by the lack of money; it is caused by the lack of opportunities to make money. So my goal is to create new opportunities for Riverians. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report for Rivers State reveals that only three out of 46 economic sectors in Rivers accounts for sixty per cent of the state’s Five trillion naira economy. It means that most economic sectors in the State are underdeveloped.

I will create opportunities for all sectors to thrive. Emphasis will be on business growth and entrepreneurship opportunities in seven sectors – Education, telecommunication, entertainment/recreation, motion pictures, textile/footwear, fisheries and road transport. How do you intend to increase women participation in Governance issues in Rivers? I will lead a State that will become the largest hand-craft business hub in West Africa. This is a women-centric initiative. Everywhere I go, I tell people that these politicians that do not believe that a woman should have the same opportunity as a man, were born from women. The public score the current Rivers State administration high on project development. How would you rate the growth and development programmes of this Government? In the words of Winston Churchill, “If we open a quarrel between the past and the present we shall find that we have lost the future.” I am focused on ensuring that we do not lose our future. It seems that the only focus of the current Government is roads. The Government is so busy working on roads that they have not realized that the potholes in the careers of young Riverians have not been fixed.

Rivers State is the unemployment capital of Nigeria. Official records reveal that the highest number of unemployed and underemployed youths in Nigeria live in Rivers. Of what use is a minimum wage policy to a man who has no job? Road projects are fine, but the people of Rivers no longer want to walk on roads; they want to walk to their office. That is why I have created the most ambitious jobs program in the over five decade’s history of our State. Are you saying that the current Government has made no progress in the last four years? It depends on how you want to measure progress. If the official statistics says that Rivers State is the most difficult place to get a job in Nigeria. It means we are making backward progress.

Progress should be measured by how the Government looks up to its citizens and not how the citizens look up to the government. Progress, as defined by this current government, is adding to the abundance of those who have much. The progress I will make is to provide enough for those who have too little. Will your economic policy focus only on job creation? “You ask”, what is my policy? I will say; It is to wage war on unemployment. To use all weapons created by man to as fast as possible end the war on the peace that is sweeping the Streets. The solution is to kidnap unemployment (smiles). My economic policy is to light the Olympic torch of prosperity in Rivers State. What new legislation or development policies will you introduce? (Cuts in) If you have over 3,000 different policies like in Rivers, you destroy all respect for the law. Rivers State does not lack policies. We lack great governance.