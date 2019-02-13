Buhari: SDP Akwa Ibom Chapter Advance Reason for Backing NEC’s Endorsement

The Social Democratic Party SDP, Akwa Ibom state chapter has lent their support to the party’s National Executive Council NEC’s decision to endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term, as well as its decision to expel Prof. Jerry Gana and suspend it’s erstwhile presidential candidate, Mr. Donald Duke.

Hon Willington Odion and Mr. Emem Modu, State Chairman and Secretary respectively, who addressed a press conference in Uyo, on behalf of the State Working Committee, said the party in Akwa Ibom state is fully in support of the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office by SDP insisting that the decision was in the best interest of the party.

“The entire SDP faithful in Akwa Ibom state was in total support of the leadership of SDP at the national, that there is no candidate at this period that can match the credentials of Mr President, i appealed to the National Executive Council NEC, led by Prof. Tunde Adeniran to remain committed on repositioning SDP.”