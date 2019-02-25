ELUMELU WINS ANIOCHA/OSHIMILI FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY WITH LANDSLIDE MARGIN

Rt. Hon Ndudi Godwin Elumelu of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP has been declared winner of the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the National Assembly election conducted on February 23, 2019.
Hon. Elumelu coasted home to victory when he polled a total of 84,615 votes in the four local government areas of the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, to defeat the All Progressives Congress, APC, which polled 11,086 votes.
The official results released by the INEC returning officer Dr. Ignstius Ezoem, is as follows:
Aniocha North
PDP-13,485
APC-3,438
Aniocha South
PDP-15,031
APC-3,340
Oshimili North
PDP- 20,705
APC-1,823
Oshimili South
PDP – 35,394
APC – 2,485
Total
PDP- 84,615
APC- 11,086.
With this victory, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu returns to the Green chamber of Nigeria’s Legislature, where he had served meritoriously for two terms in 2007 and 2011 consecutively.