ELUMELU WINS ANIOCHA/OSHIMILI FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY WITH LANDSLIDE MARGIN

Rt. Hon Ndudi Godwin Elumelu of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP has been declared winner of the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the National Assembly election conducted on February 23, 2019.

Hon. Elumelu coasted home to victory when he polled a total of 84,615 votes in the four local government areas of the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, to defeat the All Progressives Congress, APC, which polled 11,086 votes.

The official results released by the INEC returning officer Dr. Ignstius Ezoem, is as follows:

Aniocha North

PDP-13,485

APC-3,438

Aniocha South

PDP-15,031

APC-3,340

Oshimili North

PDP- 20,705

APC-1,823

Oshimili South

PDP – 35,394

APC – 2,485

Total

PDP- 84,615

APC- 11,086.

With this victory, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu returns to the Green chamber of Nigeria’s Legislature, where he had served meritoriously for two terms in 2007 and 2011 consecutively.