OCHOR EXPRESSES GRATITUDE TO UKWUANI FOR VICTORY IN ASSEMBLY ELECTION, AS OGBORU’S DEPUTY LOSES WARD TO PDP



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had clinched the Ukwuani State Assembly Seat in the Governorship and State Assembly Election Held on 9 March 2019 throughout the federation.

Declaring the result of the election, the Independent National Electoral Commission, Local Government Collation Officer, Prof Victor Okonji, from University of Benin, pronounced the candidate of PDP, Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor the winner with a vote count of 17,536 to defeat his closest rival, Mr Eze Omolu of the All Progressive Congress, APC, who scored 7, 172 votes.

Reacting to the announcement, the winner, Hon Ochor Ochor, thanked the people of Ukwuani for voting for PDP, and promised he will keep to his promises of giving the people of Ukwuani good representation once the 7 Assembly resumes.

Hon Ochor who made the statement immediately he was pronounced winner at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, office, Obiaruku said the winning of the party in the LGA, for governor Ifeanyi Okowa Reelect, and his state house of Assembly is to continue to the SMART Agenda programme of this government.

“I have to first of all thank God, and the people of Ukwuani for voting for the Peoples Democratic Party candidates. As i had promised them that i will give them good representation. They should expect it.”l

“The winning of PDP in Ukwuani, means more dividend of democracy will come to the area, as I will join His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa to pursue the SMART Agenda of the government.”

Hon. Ocho, in the spirit of sportsmanship, has also extended his hand of fellowship to his opponents to join him for the good of the local government and while congratulating the other candidates for bracing the odds of electioneering, noted that it is time to move the area forward, and it will be better for all to join hands in pushing for the development of the Ukwuani Local Government Area.

“For my co-candidates. I congratulate them for the courage to contest. However, this is the time for us to think Ukwuani first. So i implore they join hand for the future of our area,” the victorious legislator-elect appealed.

In a related development, the Governorship candidate of the People Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, scored 18, 328 to defeat the All Progressive Congress, APC, contender, Chief Great Ogboru, who scored 7,264 Votes and win reelection as the Governor of Delta State for a second term.

The general results also saw the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, defeating the running mate of Great Ovadje Ogboru, Mr. Ossai Abeh, and the All Progressive Congress, APC, House of Assembly candidate, Mr. Eze Omolu lost in their units and wards respectively.

The results from Wards 9 and 10, the home base of the duo, show that in Ward 9, the APC scored 1,526 in the governorship votes count, as against 2,076 of PDP, while in the House of Assembly Contest, APC scored 1,489, while PDP scored 1,818.

At ward 10, the APC scored 1,357 as against PDP’s 2,518, while in the House of Assembly result, the APC scored 1,273, while PDP scored 2,369 to emerge victorious.