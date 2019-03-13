2019 Electoral Victory: Ndudi Elumelu Congratulates Okowa, Aniocha/Oshimili State Assembly Members

Recently elected Federal House of Representatives Member for Aniocha Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, has congratulated the Governor of the State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for his victory at the 2019 Governorship election.

Elumelu, in a Statement personally signed by him, said the victory, which he noted was overwhelming, was also well deserved, adding that the people of the State demonstrated great unity in voting for the Governor across the three senatorial districts.

“His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa is a man that I respect so much, his overwhelming victory at the Governorship election in the State is well deserved. It is a clear attestation of his preference by the entire people of Delta State.

“His preference was predicated on the fact that he performed in an extra ordinary manner within a period of three and half years, in uniting and bringing massive development to bear in every sector of the economy of the state, cutting across the three senatorial zones.

“I therefore, on behalf of the entire people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, heartily felicitate and congratulate our amiable and God fearing Governor, His Excellency Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on his reelection by the People of Delta State to continue with his good works in the State,” Elumelu stated.

Rt. Hon. Elumelu prayed that God in His mercy will continue to strengthen the Governor with the much needed wisdom and good hearth to enable him take the State, to a greater level of Prosperity.

The renowned grassroots politician also in the statement, expressed delight over the victory of the Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the Just concluded 2019 State House of Assembly Elections, in the Four State Constituencies within Aniocha Oshimili Federal Constituency.

The newly elected members of the Delta State House of Assembly from the Aniocha Oshimili include: Hon. Engr. Emeka Nwaobi of Aniocha North, Hon. Pat Ajedua of Oshimili North, Mr. Austine Chikezie of Aniocha South and Mr. Shedreck Ekene Rapu of Oshimili South.

Elumelu said that their victory was a great victory for the people, adding that with their massive election by the people, another chapter of massive development has been open for the people of the Federal Constituency, adding that he will join forces with them to move each of the local Government Areas forward to the overall benefit of the people.

“Their election was a great thing of joy for me, for the fact that we are from the same party. It is indeed a blessing for the people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency.

“I sincerely congratulate them, my beloved brother, Hon. Engr. Nwaobi, Hon Pat Ajedua, Austine Chikezie and Ekene Rapu, for their victory at the polls. With their victory, God in His mercy, is opening another wonderful chapter in the development of the four Local Government Areas in Aniocha/Oshimili and I assure them of my commitment to join forces with them to work with His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa towards taking the areas to another wonderful level of glory,” Elumelu stated.