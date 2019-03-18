IZU ANIOMA CONGRATULATES OKOWA, ANIOMA CANDIDATES ON VICTORY IN 2019 POLLS ***Commends PDP For Sustaining Equity, Rotation Of Governorship Position

By Afokobah Celestine

The National Executive Committee, Elders Forum and the entire members of Izu Anioma Organization has congratulated Gov Ifeanyi Okowa for his reelection as the Governor of Delta State.

The congratulatory message was contained in a communiqué issued after an emergency meeting of the body presided over by the National President, Pastor (Dr.) Kingsley Ojie and read by its Media and Publicity Chairman, Comrade Emma Uche Aboh, in Asaba.

“We heartily congratulate our admirable son and the Executive Government of Delta State, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi A. Okowa on his resoundin victory at the Governorship election. Your victory is a testimony of the acknowlegdement of your development strive in Delta state.” The Izu Anioma stated in its Press Statement text.

The body equally congratulated Senator(Barr.) Peter Nwaoboshi, an astute politician, representing Delta North Senatorial District for his re-election, the three(3) House of Representatives- Hon. Victor O. Nwaokolo, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and Hon. Ossai N. Ossai and all Anioma sons elected into the State House of Assembly.

According to the communiqué, Delta people had evolved a system of understanding that made each Senatorial District very relevant in governance of the State. Adding that the choice of Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, an Anioma son, a detribalized/new breed politician and an achiever made PDP’s victory a landslide with unprecedented huge vote.

The Izu Anioma communiqué also noted that the reelection of Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa was also attributed to the political equation engineered by the Delta State PDP aimed at having a dependable platform for unity, peace, fairness, and a sense of inclusiveness that guaranteed continuous development in the State,

The communiqué therefore thanked all Deltans, particularly other Ethnic Nationalities in Delta State for their massive support depicted in the overwhelming votes from their areas. Stressing that Delta North Senatorial District would reciprocate this gesture in the future when the need arises.

The communiqué however called for a practical synergy between all elected Anioma sons with Izu Anioma to avoid disconnect from the aspirations and expectations of the people of Anioma.