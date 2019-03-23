DUMO LULU-BRIGGS IS STILL RIVERS ACCORD GUBER CANDIDATE, AS COURT SLAMS STAY OF EXECUTION ORDER ON BARIDOO

The Court of Appeal sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, has given Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs the green light to consolidate his position and authority as the Rivers State Governorship candidate of ACCORD political party, by granting a stay of execution of the judgment delivered by Justice Obili of the Port Harcourt Federal High Court, who had earlier ruled that a certain Mr. Precious Baridoo and not Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs was the Rivers State governorship candidate of the party.

Delivering his ruling on an application for stay of execution, brought before him by Wilcox Abereton SAN, the lead counsel to Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, on Friday March 22, 2019, Justice A. Lamido of the Court of Appeal, Yenagoa, not only granted the application for stay of execution but further granted an injunction restraining Mr. Precious Baridoo from ever parading or presenting himself as the Rivers Accord governorship candidate, in relation to the March 9, 2019 Governorship election in Rivers state.