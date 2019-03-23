News, Rivers Politics

DUMO LULU-BRIGGS IS STILL RIVERS ACCORD GUBER CANDIDATE, AS COURT SLAMS STAY OF EXECUTION ORDER ON BARIDOO

The Court of Appeal sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, has given Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs the green light to consolidate his position and authority as the Rivers State Governorship candidate of ACCORD political party, by granting a stay of execution of the judgment delivered by Justice Obili of the Port Harcourt Federal High Court, who had earlier ruled that a certain Mr. Precious Baridoo and not Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs was the Rivers State governorship candidate of the party.

Delivering his ruling on an application for stay of execution, brought before him by Wilcox Abereton SAN, the lead counsel to Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, on Friday March 22, 2019, Justice A. Lamido of the Court of Appeal, Yenagoa, not only granted the application for stay of execution but further granted an injunction restraining Mr. Precious Baridoo from ever parading or presenting himself as the Rivers Accord governorship candidate, in relation to the March 9, 2019 Governorship election in Rivers state.

A statement issued by Sotonye Ijuye-Dagogo, Director of Communication, DLB Campaign Organization, on 22/03/19, noted that this ruling not only affirmed Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs as the authentic Rivers state Governorship candidate of the ACCORD, but also established the fact that he remains the INEC recognized governorship candidate of Accord in Rivers State and the person whose name was legally submitted to INEC by the National Working Committee of Accord for the 2019 governorship polls.

