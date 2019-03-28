Delta News, News

Delta Government Boosts Security In The State, Pledges To Build Ecumenical Centre In Asaba

In a bid to ensure adequate security in the state, the Delta State Executive Council has approved the extension of landing jetty and foreshore wall at the Nigerian Navy Ship Yard in Warri.

The state Commissioner for Information, Chief Patrick Ukah, stated this in Asaba on Tuesday (26/03/2019) after the State Executive Council meeting presided over by the state Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, at the EXCO Chamber, Government House, Asaba.
Chief Ukah said that the approval is to boost security in the state and ensure the safety of lives and property of those living in Delta State.
In addition to this, the Commissioner for Information revealed that EXCO also approved the completion of the remodelling of Central Hospital, Asaba, and cash awards to members of Delta State contingent to the 19th National Sports Festival held in Abuja last year.
Other approvals include the reconstruction of old Adeje Road, Adeje in Okpe Local Government Area, rehabilitation/construction of Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS) and Isho Road, Ubulu Uku in Aniocha South and the construction of Ecumenical Centre of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Asaba, Delta State.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.