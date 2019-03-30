Ochor Receives Certificate As Member-Elect, Ukwuani State Constituency, Commends Supporters, PDP ***We are Law Abiding Commission – INEC

The last condition for elected members to represent their constituency as stated in the constitution of the country had been fulfilled by the member elect, Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor, to represent the people of Ukwuani State Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, as he had formerly received his certificate of returns from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Speaking to the press at the INEC headquarters in Abuja on Friday, March 29, 2019, the excited Hon Ochor who was accompanied by Hon Sunday Onoriode, the Organizing Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said his joy had now been fulfilled as the member elect of the Delta State House of Assembly, to represent the people of Ukwuani, as he used the opportunity to thank them for their cooperation.

“I am so happy, and so grateful. Most especially as the mistake made by INEC had been corrected.

“I thank the people of Ukwuani for their cooperation, and patience.”

Hon Ochor said despite what seemed as initial setback, he had taken what happened to be a sign of fruitful legislative years ahead, which will bring democracy dividend to the people of Ukwuani.

“My promise to all my supporters and people of Ukwuani is to be prepared to receive the dividend of good legislative work.” He intoned.

Speaking further, he said that his major drive will be to be involved in the process of making good laws, cooporate with the people, and the government at all level, which will help him attract all the benefits that he can attract to the people of the area.

“Other things I promise my person is to be involved in making good laws, to be close to the people and cooperate with the state governments.”

Hon Ochor also used the occasion to appreciate the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the state governor for their supports and steadfastness in the development of the state.

“Above all, I am thanking my constituency, my governor, and my party for making this day a success.”

The Organising Secretary of the party, Hon. Sunday Onoriode, who was overwhelmed with the presentation of the certificate to Hon Ochor, asked him to be a good ambassador of the party, by involving himself in good law making, and promotion of the policies of the party.

“The Journey we started some months ago as a party has today been fulfilled in Ukwuani Local Government. As a party we are happy, and we urge him to go and impact the dividend of democracy on his people.”

Speaking at the end of the presentation of the certificate, the Federal Commissioner, in charge of Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom, Mr. Mohammed Lecky, responding to while the certificate was not issued in Delta, said that the commission based their decision on some legal issues, but later realized their mistake, and they have to correct that.

“This commission is a law abiding body, and when we realised that our decision was wrong, we have to quickly correct that.”

It would be recalled that on Wednesday March 27, 2019, Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor was not issued his certificate at the general presentation for what the commission termed some legal matters, which was later discovered that it was a case of mispresentation by the commission.