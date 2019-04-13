Afcon 2019: NIGERIA DRAWS BURUNDI, GUINEA, MADAGASCAR, AS FIXTURES EMERGE

Pharaohs of Egypt, the host country, with star player and current African Footballer of the year, Mohammed Salah, will kick off the event against Zimbabwe on June 21, while Uganda and DR Congo complete the list in Group A.

Group C will feature Teranga Lions of Senegal, with star striker Sadio Mane, battling with former Afcon champion Algeria, with the exciting former African footballer of the year Riyahd Mahrez, as well as the East African pair of Kenya and Tanzania for group qualification.

Group D contains three former champions, with exciting winger Wilfred Zaha and his Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire locking horns with top seed Atlas Lions of Morocco, Bafana Bafana of South Africa, as well as the national football team of Namibia.

Group E has the Lions of Tunisia and Les Aigles (The Eagles) of Mali, matching Mauritania, and the Palancas Negras, with star striker Manucho, of Angola.



Group F brings together, five time winners and defending Champions, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, four-time winners, Black stars of Ghana, as well as Benin Republic and Guinea-Bissau to complete the pairings for the Six groups.

Ten participating countries in the 2019 football fiesta have won the AFCON trophy. They are Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Algeria, South Africa, Tunisia, Morocco and Zambia, while six others, out of the 24 countries; Mali, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Guinea, Libya and Senegal, have reached the final without winning the trophy.