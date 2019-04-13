Sports

Afcon 2019: NIGERIA DRAWS BURUNDI, GUINEA, MADAGASCAR, AS FIXTURES EMERGE

The draw and fixtures for the 32nd African Cup of Nations, AFCON 2019, football tournament took place in Cairo, Egypt on Friday, April 12, 2019, with Nigeria drawn in a relatively favourable group B, which also has Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi as its opponents.
The ceremony which took place behind the famous Giza Pyramids in Cairo, saw Nigeria and the 23 other countries that qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations football tourney, broken into six groups, in what will be the first time in the history of the competition that 24 teams will be taking part.

This year’s tournament is billed to be hosted in six venues namely: Cairo International Stadium; Borg El-Arab Stadium, Alexandria; Suez Stadium; Air Defence Stadium; Ismailia Stadium and; Al Salam Stadium in Egypt and will last between 21st June – 19th July 2019.

 

Pharaohs of Egypt, the host country, with star player and current African Footballer of the year, Mohammed Salah, will kick off the event against Zimbabwe on June 21, while Uganda and DR Congo complete the list in Group A.

 

Group C will feature Teranga Lions of Senegal, with star striker Sadio Mane, battling with former Afcon champion Algeria, with the exciting former African footballer of the year Riyahd Mahrez, as well as the East African pair of Kenya and Tanzania for group qualification.

 

Group D contains three former champions, with exciting winger Wilfred Zaha and his Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire locking horns with top seed Atlas Lions of Morocco, Bafana Bafana of South Africa, as well as the national football team of Namibia.

Group E has the Lions of Tunisia and Les Aigles (The Eagles) of Mali, matching Mauritania, and the Palancas Negras, with star striker Manucho, of Angola.


Group F brings together, five time winners and defending Champions, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, four-time winners, Black stars of Ghana, as well as Benin Republic and Guinea-Bissau to complete the pairings for the Six groups.

Ten participating countries in the 2019 football fiesta have won the AFCON trophy. They are Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Algeria, South Africa, Tunisia, Morocco and Zambia, while six others, out of the 24 countries; Mali, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Guinea, Libya and Senegal, have reached the final without winning the trophy.

The Intamba Mu Rugamba of Burundi, the Al-Murabitun (named after the Almoravid dynasty) of Mauritania and the Barea (named after the horns of the Zebu) of Madagascar will be featuring as debutants in the Afcon 2019.

Group A: Egypt, DR Congo, Uganda Zimbabwe

Group B: Nigeria Guinea Madagascar, Burundi

Group C: Senegal, Algeria, Kenya, Tanzania

Group D: Morocco, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Mali

Group E: Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, Angola

Group F: Cameroon, Ghana, Benin, Guinea Bissau

