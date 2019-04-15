IHTEF 2019: BUDWEISER TO HOST SPECIAL BEVERAGES SESSION, AS MANGERO WATER BOOSTS SPONSORSHIP LIST WITH FANTASTIC PACKAGE

David Diai

The list of excellent offers by globally recognized and renowned brands, to identify with and sponsor the 4th International Hospitality, Tourism and Eco-Sustainabilty Forum, IHTEF, taking place at Hawthorne Suites by Wyndham, Abuja from April 16-17, 2019, has been boosted with the confirmed participation of Budweiser, which has already secured the rights as the ‘official Beer sponsor of IHTEF 2019’ and will host a special Food and Beverages session tagged ‘the Budweiser Arcade’, on the sidelines of the event, as well as a massive sponsorship package by Mangero Water, making it the official “Table Water Sponsor” for IHTEF 2019.

A press statement by Sustainable Eco6tems Limited, the organisers of the biggest tourism forum in Nigeria, tagged: “Budweiser, Mangero Water make bold entry into IHTEF 2019- The Hospitality & Tourism event of the year’ reads thus:

“The King Is Here!- Budweiser makes a bold entry into IHTEF 2019- The Hospitality & Tourism event of the year.

“The 4th International Hospitality, Tourism and Eco-Sustainabilty Forum is proud to announce that Budweiser ‘The King’ will be live at IHTEF holding at Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham, Abuja 16-17 April, 2019.

“Budweiser as the ‘Official Beer Sponsor’ will be supporting IHTEF’s vision of building hospitality and tourism excellence in Nigeria at the international forum.

“Also a Special Session on Food & Beverage tagged ‘Budweiser Arcade’ will be launched at the event. The Budweiser Arcade (BA) will feature an array of international and local experts who will discuss innovation, design, service and growth in the Food and Beverage Industry in Nigeria. It will also look at the contributions of beer towards the hospitality/tourism sector and to the GDP of Nigeria and Africa.

“This partnership is very unique and further shows the commitment of Budweiser to the the education, skills and knowledge development of the industry. IHTEF is a platform of minds with the vision of driving excellence in the sector,” the organizers noted.

The Press statement, which was signed by the CEO/Content Theorist at Sustainable Eco6tems Limited and Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer, IHTEF, Engr. Chibuikem Diala, further said that: “We are very excited to announce @Mangero_water as the ” Table Water Sponsor” for IHTEF 2019. IHTEF is very proud to be associated with Mangero in this prestigious hospitality and tourism event holding April 16-17 2019 at Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Abuja.

“Mangero Premium Table Water stands out among other brands and has continued to provide that quality and refreshing feeling that is satisfying.”

According to the statement: “IHTEF is a platform of minds that brings together the hospitality and tourism stakeholders to learn, network, share insights and trends as well provide opportunities for collaboration.

“We call on all hoteliers, managers, owners, tourism enthusiasts, and other stakeholders to be part of IHTEF 2019- Let’s Welcome The King! Budweiser and our own Mangero Water to the IHTEF family,” the statement concluded.

Budweiser and Mangero Water officials will be joining Trevor Ward, who is the keynote Speaker and will speak on; “The Nigerian Hotel Industry – Growth, Innovation and People Power”, Dewald Kruger, GM, Envoy Hotel, Abuja, who will lead the F&B Arcade, and Rosana Forseluo, Provost Wavecrest College of Hospitality, which is the premier Monotechnic in Nigeria offering education and training in the field of hospitality & tourism.

They will be supported by a glittering array of Hospitality, Tourism and Environmental experts and aficionados, including: Adedayo Adesugba (FIH, FNHCI, FITP), Honorary Chairman, Institute of Hospitality, Nig. Branch; Alhaji Rabo Saleh, FTAN President; Dr. Wasiu Babalola, SVP/CEO for Africa, Continent Hotels Worldwide, Turkey; Mr. Cyril Mokwe, Assistant F&B Manager, Transcorp Hilton Hotel; Aisha Abubakar Achonu, Co-founder, VHOOLINK Platform and Gabriel Ochonogor, Director/Co-founder, Rehoboth Recruiters, amongst others.

Mr. Excel Opuaru, xcellenciO Hospitality (Nomadic Hoteliers); Justina Ovat, Principal Consultant, Calabar Hospitality House; Josef Karim, Principal Partner of Destination Marketing Extra Ltd; Sunday Olugbenga MTI, Lead Consultant, Tojum Hospitality; Don Ebubeogu, MD, Tiger Foods Ltd; Dr,Victor Fodeke, Founder, African Environmental Network and Tony Kennedy, Snr Pastor, House of Royalty Int’l Christian Centre, are all also expected to make up the crack team of resource persons at IHTEF 2019.

CEO of Sustainable Eco6tems Limited and Organizer of IHTEF 2019, Engr Chibuikem Diala, further hinted that: “With the theme ‘Beyond 2020: Hospitality Innovation, Service and Growth’, the Abuja event will reflect the mood of the industry as it is related to service delivery and customer services. As the continent sets to witness an uncommon growth in the sector, it is very pertinent to build consensus of insights, trend fresh ideas and expand possibilities that will lead to maximum return on investment as well as enhance opportunities for the industry workforce.

“We are in our 4th edition now and there is no doubt IHTEF is set to become the emerging hospitality knowledge event of the decade with the new trend of things and the load of offer we are coming out with for attendees.

“Our focus is on Africa, our venue is Nigeria and i invite the drivers of the sector; hoteliers, investors, managers, vendors, development agencies, tour operators, tourism agencies, among others to take full advantage of this epoch making event,” he gushed with excitement.