Delta Govt Approves Completion Of Ughelli-Asaba, Ugbolu/Akwukwu-Igbo Roads

Commuters who ply the Ughelli-Asaba Road will soon heave a sigh of relief as the Delta State Government has approved the completion of work on the parts of the road that have not been constructed.

Speaking after the state Executive Council meeting held at the EXCO Chambers, Government House, Asaba, and presided over by the state acting Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, on Wednesday (10/04/2019), the state Commissioner for Information, Chief Patrick Ukah, disclosed that the completion of the dualization of Ughelli-Asaba Road, sector A and that of sector C1 from Ossissa to Kwale junction in Ogwashi Uku were approved.

Chief Ukah stated that the approval is to ensure safety of lives and property of persons who make use of the road and facilitate easier evacuation of goods across the state.

Furthermore, the EXCO approved the completion of the construction of Ugbolu/Akwukwu-Igbo Road from Local Government Council Secretariat to Akwukwu Board camp in Oshimili North Local Government Area.

Other roads that got the nod of the EXCO are the construction of Idumuesah/Ute-Alohen Road, rehabilitation/construction of Owa-Oyibu/Udomi-Abavo Road and rehabilitation/construction of Owa-Alero Internal Roads, Owa-Alero, all in Ika North East Local Government Area.