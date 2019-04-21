1st Maris Annual Lecture: Nigerians Eager To Discuss Post-Election Challenges – Egugbo

Few days to the first Maris annual lecture titled, “Managing Post-Election Challenges: Nigeria As Case Study”, the Secretary to Maris Trust Council, (organisers of the lecture), Comrade Fidelis Egugbo, has said that all is now set for Nigerians to discuss the burning topic.

Egugbo, in a chat with cross section of journalists in Asaba, at the weekend, expressed joy that Nigerians embraced the lecture and are eager to be actively involved.

According to him, “it is gladdening that few days to the lecture billed to hold at the Orchid Hotel, Asaba, most of the participants have already arrived while some will arrive Asaba before Wednesday. April 24, 2019 date.

“A lot of Nigerians have come to embrace democracy which has made it such that everyone who has something to do with the electoral process is happy that there is a forum for them to discuss the issue,” he said.

Speaking further, Egugbo noted that, “The electoral process is not only about contesting in an election, it entails a lot because, people came out to vote, people conducted the elections and of course, there are observers which has made the electoral process to involve a lot of persons.

“The joy about the Maris Lecture is that a tested politician and technocrat in the person of Chief Williams Makinde is delivering the lecture; Chief Makinde understands the process and he is bound to set an agenda for the nation on that day and if you look at the array of discussants – former acting Governor of Delta State in a democratic setting, Rt. Hon. Prince Sam Obi, former Chief Whip of the Senate and a woman who is known as a tested technocrat, Senator Stella Omu, a renowned lawyer and politician, Chief Fred Majemite, a University don in the Department of Political Science, Dr David Oba, a notable name in the civil society, Faith Nwadishi, it is obvious that the issue of managing electoral challenges will be dissected at the occasion.

“Another University don, Dr Kemi Emina is serving as Moderator during the discussion segment at the occasion which will have Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as Chief Guest of Honour, High Chief Nicholas Chizea as Chairman, Chief (Barr.) Josephine Kachikwu and Rev. Fr. John Konyeke of St. John Bosco Catholic Church, Asaba as Mother and Father of the Day, respectively,” he said.

“As I speak with you, we have being receiving calls from different places, people calling for seat reservations but, our joy is that the hall that we are using for the lecture is big enough to accommodate more than 1, 000 persons and adequate arrangements have been made to ensure that the lecture is hitch-free,” he said.

Egugbo commended those who have contributed in different ways for the lecture to hold, asserting, “it is a lecture that everyone who has one thing or the other to do with the electoral process wants to be actively involved in and we thank God for His blessings, especially, for providing a peaceful state which has made the environment conducive for intellectual discourse to take place.”