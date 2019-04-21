Celebration

Easter: DUMO LULU-BRIGGS FELICITATES WITH RIVERS PEOPLE

Frontline Rivers State politician, statesman and Rivers Accord governorship candidate in the 2019 general elections, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has felicitated with the good people of Rivers State, in a warm and inspiring message as they celebrate Easter today, April 21, 2019.

The Easter message, which was personally signed by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs and circulated on all his dedicated social media handles and portals, reads thus:

HAPPY EASTER TO THE LOVING PEOPLE OF RIVERS STATE

My dear great people of Rivers State, let me warmly felicitate with you on this Special occasion of the resurrection of our dear Lord and savior Jesus Christ.

Easter is a symbol of courage, fearlessness and regeneration; it is about new life and a fresh start. And as Christians, this Easter season is to remind us of the victory that we have since won over sin and death through His endless grace and mercy. Remember that Christ Himself pulled down the gates of Hades. He was delivered over to death for our sins, but He rose to life for our justification.

Indeed, we have been justified before God Almighty by Christ’s resurrection; our relationship with our maker is again renewed. So, l use this God given moment to celebrate with you and specially wish you a beautiful new life and an amazing sunshine of hope.

Happy glorious Easter to you all!

~ Dumo Lulu-Briggs

