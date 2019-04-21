Easter: Elumelu Preaches Forgiveness, Calls on Aniocha-Oshimili Indigenes To Accommodate Each Other As One Family

As Christians all over the world commemorate the death, resurrection and ascension of Jesus Christ, the Member-Elect for Aniocha-Oshimili Federal Constituency, Delta State, in the Federal House of Representatives,

Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, has called on the People of the Federal Constituency to do everything within their power to forgive one another and live together in peace, harmony and unity.

Rt. Hon. Elumelu, who gave this admonition in his Easter message to the people of Aniocha-Oshimili, which was personally signed by him, further stressed the need for the people of the Constituency to embrace the doctrine of sacrifice and selflessness which the Easter celebration represents, by making allowances for each other’s faults, with a view to forgiving those who offend them.

The renowned grassroots politician in the statement said: “Remember that the Lord in his infinite mercy died for you and forgave you, so you must forgive others who in anyway have offended you,” adding that love is the greatest propeller of forgiveness.

“The most important piece of clothing you must wear is love; it is what binds us all together in perfect harmony. We must try as much as possible to forgive as quickly and completely as the Lord Forgave us”, Elumelu noted, even as he cautioned that the spirit of unforgiveness has the capacity to hinder any one physically and spiritually.

The Politician who was overwhelmingly voted for by his people during the February 2019 Presidential and National Assembly Elections, harped on the need for the People of Aniocha-Oshimili to be their brothers keepers by way of sharing with the Children of God who are in need, and called on them to endervour to practice genuine hospitality that is anchored on selflessness.

“Bless those who persecute you; bless and do not curse. Rejoice with those who rejoice; mourn with those who mourn. Live in harmony with one another. Do not be proud, but be willing to associate with people whether in high or low positions. Don’t be conceited. Do not repay any one evil for evil. Be careful to do what is right in the eyes of everybody”, he further admonished.

The highly loved personality also, in the statement, implored his Aniocha-Oshimili people to live at peace with everyone if possible by charging them thus: “do not take revenge my friends and my brothers and sisters, but leave room for God’s wrath, for it is written: it is mine to avenge, I will repay, says the Lord.”

Rt. Hon. Elumelu then concluded by saying: “if your enemy is hungry, feed them, if they are thirsty, give them something to drink for in doing this, you will heap burning coals on their heads. Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good. God bless you always and have a blessed Easter.”