16th Anioma Cultural Festival: We ‘ll Partner OFAAC To Organise State Wide Carnival – Okowa

We’re Celebrating Victory, Unity Of Delta – Ifeadi

By: Patrick Ochei

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa has said that the State Government would partner with the Organization For the Advancement of Anioma Culture (OFAAC), to organise a befitting state wide cultural carnival next year.

He made this statement while addressing participants at the 16th edition of the Anioma Cultural Festival, organised by OFAAC on Easter Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Oshimili South Arcade, Asaba, Delta State.

The amiable Governor who is yet to resume duty having returned from vacation abroad, decried the state government’s inability to put together a cultural fiesta that would bring all the ethnic groups in Delta together, to celebrate our essence as a people.

Okowa however, commended Arc. Kester Ifeadi and his team at OFAAC, for their leadership that has kept the cultural fiesta alive in the past 16 years.

“It’s an evidence of hard work painstakingly put in place to achieve this going result. We must give them support to keep the flag flying.

“What OFAAC is doing is commendable and we must rekindle our traditional practices to support their efforts. This is because it will provide the opportunity for our children to understand their roots and culture, especially when their parents would have to bring them home to participate in the fiesta.

“Though we had made efforts to organise a state cultural festival, but for some reasons it could not work. However, we will work with OFAAC to put up a state wide cultural programme that will bring all our people together next year.

“It will afford our people the opportunity to come together, just as demonstrated in the last election. It will make us stronger and peaceful as a state”, Okowa posited.

Speaking further, the Governor appreciated our brothers from other ethnic groups for participating in the Anioma Cultural Festival.

He commended them for believing in the unity of the state, adding that it makes for faster development, strengthens our bond of unity and makes us beneficiaries of the positive outcome.

Okowa also assured his listeners that from next year things would get better, thereby calling on Deltans to work harder for result oriented developments, irrespective of the hardship in the economy.

Meanwhile, the National President of OFAAC, Arc. Kester Ifeadi has said that this year’s edition was special, in the sense that it was a festival of celebration.

His word, “We are celebrating the victory of our Governor during the election for his second tenure. And we are also celebrating the unity of the State”.

More so, Ifeadi acknowledged the presence of traditional rulers from other senatorial districts who had come to show solidarity with the people of Anioma as they celebrate. He appreciated them for standing for unity and justice in the state.

According to the culture promoter, ” We will continue to support the building of bridges across ethnic divides in Delta”.

As a mark of honour in appreciation for their presence and support, Ifeadi presented a plaque to each of the traditional rulers in recognition of the role they are playing towards peace and unity in Delta.

The 16th edition of Anioma Cultural Festival was laced with glamour and fun. There were colourful displays of arts, tradition and culture, as different cultural troupes performed, starting with the state Arts and Culture Theatre Troupe.

Anioma people were gaily dressed with traditional rulers and ndi Omu dressed in their adoring traditional regalias. In the end, prices were won in different dancing, singing, fluting and wrestling categories of the competition.