Ned Nwoko Receives Doctorate Award From FUPRE, Says Award Is Badge Of Honour, Seal Of Approval

The amiable and ebullient prince of Idumuje-Ugboko, Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko, has received the Honorary Doctorate Award from the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun (FUPRE), Delta State, Nigeria.

Accepting the honour on behalf of other awardees, Ned Nwoko said it is an amazing moment standing on the front row of history to accept this prestigious honour.

According to him, ” To be recognised by the University is a badge of honour, seal of approval, power of confidence, acclamation of competence and celebration of social distinction.

“This is a life long privilege given the lofty essence of University. The idea of the University is not just the treasure of learning and knowledge. It confers the finest toga of human prestige, dignity and self assurance”.

Speaking further, the kind hearted former House of Reps Member affirmed that the award holds so much fascination for him.

He recounted his love for education and how he dared beyond the ordinary to acquire western education and exposure in England.

In addition, he stressed that such personal effort and conviction changed his orientation even as a fulfilling international legal practitioner; thereby spurring him to return to Nigeria in 1999 to serve his fatherland in politics and humanity.

Ned Nwoko also supported the University generously, in keeping with his legendary philanthropy and unconditional contributions towards the development of education and uplifting of academic standards in the country and gave N1 million to each of the 21 First Class graduating students of the University (N21 million).

The University of Petroleum Resources Effurun was established in 1997 and resumed academic activities with 50 undergraduates in 1998; however, becoming the first premier university of petroleum in Africa and 6th in the world.

FUPRE was established under the Federal Government of Nigeria initiative to build a specialized university in the Niger Delta to produce manpower and expertise for the oil and gas sector.

At this second convocation ceremony, which held on Saturday 27th April, 2019, the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Onwuka ably represented the President of the Federal Republic, Muhammadu Buhari.

The Chancellor of the University, HRH Alhaji Dr. Attahiru Mohammad Ahmad (the Emir of Zamfara), the Pro-Chancellor, Prof. Shehu Abdullahi Zuru (Professor of Petroleum Law and Policy), Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. A.O. Akii Ibhadode, including other eminent Nigerians were fully on ground and played prominent roles in the ceremony.

