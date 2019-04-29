DUMO LULU-BRIGGS CONFIRMED AS RIVERS ACCORD GUBER CANDIDATE BY APPEAL COURT

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs has finally been confirmed, by the Appeal Court, as the authentic Rivers Accord gubernatorial candidate in the March 9 Rivers State governorship election.

A statement issued and signed by Sotonye Ijuye-Dagogo, Director of Communications, DLB Campaign Organization, on 29/04/19, affirms that the Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt, gave judgment in favour of Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs as the substantive Rivers Accord gubernatorial Candidate for the March 9 election, declaring that the Federal High Court had lacked jurisdiction to entertain and give ruling on the eligibility suit, as the matter had become statute barred, having been filed 20 days after the statutory period of 14 days stipulated by the 4th Alteration of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The statement, which noted that the eligibility case had been deliberately and illegitimately instituted by one Precious Baridoo, allegedly working for the incumbent governor, in the desperation to stop strong opponents in the just concluded elections, further added that though the Appeal Court had fully restored Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs as the legitimate Accord governorship candidate, the damage intended by his detractors had unfortunately been achieved and it was now left for the peace-loving Dumo Lulu-Briggs to decide whether to seek further redress on the matter.

The full statement reads thus:

*Dumo Lulu-Briggs wins at the Court of Appeal*

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, today gave judgment in favour of Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the ACCORD candidate in the 2019 Governorship election in Rives State.

In a very short Judgment on the appeal CA/120/2019 brought by Chief Dumo Lulu -Briggs, the Court held that the Federal High Court did not have the jurisdiction to hear the matter because it was statute barred having been filed 20 days after the statutory period of 14 days stipulated by the 4th Alteration of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It would be recalled that in the desperation to stop strong opponents in the just concluded elections, one Precious Baridoo allegedly working for the incumbent governor, had gone to court claiming to be the rightful governorship candidate of Accord while also serving as the Rivers State IPAC chairman, a position reserved for state party chairmen.

Today’s ruling of the Appeal Court has fully restored Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs as the legitimate Accord governorship candidate although the damage intended by his detractors had been achieved. It is now left for the peace-loving Dumo Lulu-Briggs to decide whether to seek further redress on the matter.

Sotonye Ijuye-Dagogo

Director of Communications

DLB Campaign Organization

29/04/19