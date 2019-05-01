DUMO LULU-BRIGGS HAILS NIGERIAN WORKERS ON MAY DAY, CALLS FOR IMPROVED WAGES, BETTER WELFARE FOR SERVING, RETIRED WORKERS

Prominent statesman and Rivers Accord governorship candidate in the 2019 general elections, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has felicitated with Nigerian workers on the occasion of this year’s workers day today, May 1, 2019, hailing them for their enduring patience in the face of Economic uncertainties, tenacity in service delivery and sustained faith in a nation that will surely rise from her lowliness to glory.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, whose May day message to Nigerian workers, was issued in a statement signed by him and circulated on all his dedicated social media handles, further described them as the movers of our economy, the silent engine of Nigeria’s collective prosperity and the true heroes of the land, and while urging governments at all levels to prioritise better living conditions for Nigerian workers in Rivers State and across the country, appealed that remunerations and entitlements of workers in service and in retirement are paid in time and in full.

The full statement reads thus:

HAPPY WORKER’S DAY TO NIGERIAN WORKERS

Today symbolizes a common solidarity based on a timeless universal outcry for Social justice, good working conditions with human friendly duration of daily service, a demand for adequate remuneration that squares with real time socioeconomic challenges, labour dignity and sustainable welfare programs for all service givers in our country and in the world at large.

As we join workers all over the world today to commemorate this Worker’s Day, 1st May 2019, I hail the spirit of the Nigerian Workers for the enduring patience in the face of Economic uncertainties, for the tenacity in service delivery and for their sustained faith in a nation that will surely rise from her lowliness to glory. Truly, you are the movers of our economy, the silent engine of our collective prosperity as a nation. And you are the heroes of our land.

In the spirit of this day’s celebration, I lend my voice to the call for a better living for Nigerian workers in Rivers State and across the country. It is my hope that your plight as workers will form the priority of governance at all levels, Governments will spare no effort in making sure that your rights as workers are protected, and that your remunerations and entitlements in service and in retirement are paid in time and in full.

Great Nigerian Workers, we do appreciate your contributions to the development of our dear nation. God bless you, and may God bless our dear country, Nigeria.

Happy Workers’ Day

Your brother in the struggle

Dumo Lulu-Briggs