Gowon, Okowa, Obaseki Sue For Peace, Unity Of Nigeria, As Late Maj. Gen. Ejoor Goes Home With Full Honours

Former Nigerian Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and his Edo State counterpart, Mr Godwin Obaseki, on Friday, May 3, 2019, collectively made a case for a peaceful, united Nigeria, stressing that no sacrifice was too big to be undertaken or embraced for the sustained peace and unity of the country.

They spoke at the funeral service of Major General David Ejoor, held at Ovwor-Olomu, Ughelli South local government area of Delta State, where the remains of the gallant Major General and one-time military Governor of the Mid west region was interred.

Addressing the mammoth crowd that had come to bid the Delta hero a befitting farewell, Gen. Gowon, who had experienced a brief moment of suspected vertigo from the scorching heat, said: “I thank you all for coming to this ceremony, we served in the Nigerian Army so many years ago and I am delighted with the encomiums poured on the deceased who was a good soldier and a good family man,” adding that Nigerians should continue to make sacrifices for the peace and unity of the country.

Governor Okowa in his own remarks, thanked Nigerians from all walks of life for attending the burial ceremony, noting, “we referred to Gen. Ejoor as Daddy; he was a distinguished elder statesman and if we believe in the thoughts that he had, we will have a great nation, a nation that is peaceful and United.

“He had all the attributes a man should have; a quality human being who cared for his family and the nation and those of us that are still alive should emulate the qualities that he exhibited, to make our country better,” Okowa said in his eulogy.

His Edo State counterpart, Mr Obaseki stated that as a former Military Administrator of Midwest State, comprising Delta and Edo States, the departed elder statesman deserved to be honoured for erecting structures for future leaders of the two states to build on.

“His spectacular contributions to the unity of Nigeria will continue to be acknowledged,” the Edo State Governor asserted.

Earlier in a sermon, Rev. Fr. Greg Umukoro, observed that Maj. Gen Ejoor, “lived a good life of service to the nation and humanity.”

Chief of Army Staff, Major General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, Service Chiefs, former Governor James Ibori, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and a host of retired military officers, politicians and Chiefs from the Urhobo ethnic nationality, all attended the burial ceremony, amongst other distinguished personalities.