Ukah, Delta Info. Commissioner, Set to Speak on His Stewardship in Okowa’s SMART Agenda, on Publishers FRONTLINE Talk show

Delta state Commissioner for Information, Chief Patrick Ukah will, on Wednesday, May 6, 2019, be the guest at the FRONTLINE, a talk show programme packaged by the Delta Online Publishers’ Forum (DOPF), the certified corporate body of seasoned professional journalists operating in the online media constituency in Delta State.

FRONTLINE is an uncensored platform designed to provide the opportunity for critical segments of the society to share views as well as create awareness for their programmes, initiatives and activities, and by so doing, address the yearnings of members of the public through a neutral platform where they can make their views known and contribute to the state and national discourse.

Feelers gleaned from the organizers, confirm that Chief Ukah, has been invited to the programme in his capacity as Delta State Commissioner for Information in the past four years, handling a sensitive ministry, because of the obvious demands and people’s expectation of the Ministry as the eyes, ears and mouthpiece of the State Government.

The Ministry also supervises the Information sector, with the core responsibility to ensure the well-being of the operating parastatals, which are the information disseminating organs of the Ministry and Mr. Ukah’s efforts in managing this responsibility will equally be examined, according to DOPF sources.

The organizers further divulged that, Chief Ukah will be speaking on the topic: “My stewardship in the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa SMART Agenda” and the Venue is the DOPF Office, No. 7, Havillah Street, by Calabar Kitchen, off Summit Road, Asaba at 11 am.

During the programme, Chief Ukah will also field questions from the online journalists after speaking on the subject matter.