OKOWA DECLARES SCHOOLS SPORTS FESTIVAL AN ANNUAL EVENT, AS NOSIERE LIFTS HEADMASTERS’ CUP

The grand finale of the inaugural the Delta State School Sports Festival, took place on Wednesday 08/05/19, at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa saying the sports fiesta will remain an avenue to discover budding talents for national and international sports meet.

Governor Okowa who gave glory to God that an annual School Sports Festival was born in the state, stated that talented sports men and women discovered at the festival would be nurtured by the state government.

Nosiere Primary School 1, Agbor emerged overall winner of the festival by beating Destiny Primary School, Ughelli 1-0 in the final football match, to lift the trophy of the Headmaster’s Cup, which climaxed the Sports fiesta.

Students of different secondary schools in the state and pupils of primary schools, also competed for medals in various athletics competitions, including the short and long distance track races, the field events like discuss, long jump, short put, high jump, javelin, and the indoor events including, scrabble, chess, badminton, table tennis, volleyball, handball and basketball, among others.

“It is well known that Delta State is a sports-loving state and its athletes did very well in feeding the teams of Mid-West and later Bendel States before Edo and Delta States were created from Bendel State; what we are doing this afternoon is to replicate what we were doing in the past, in the days of old Bendel and we are excited to witness and participate in this sports festival,” the governor said.

He added, “we are aware that three editions of the Principal’s Cup have been held; today, we are witnessing the finals of the Headmaster’s Cup because, our desire is to catch them young, nurture them to be professionals at the national and international stages.

“I am grateful to the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education and members of the organizing committee for this wonderful school sports festival; it is the maiden edition and I am confident that in the next four years that I will be the Governor of Delta State that it will be an annual event and I hope my successor will continue to encourage the festival which is a fertile ground to catch budding talents,” Governor Okowa stated amidst thunderous applause at the Stephen Keshi Stadium that was filled to capacity.

The governor commended the head teachers and principals of the participating schools, observing that the athletes put up a great show of good sports men and women at the event.

He also, used the occasion to call on other state governors to encourage school sports festivals as it will make the youths to be physically and mentally fit.

Earlier in an address, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Chiedu Ebie had thanked Governor Okowa for encouraging sporting events at the secondary and primary schools in the state, observing that such had given a great boost to the spirit of competitiveness among youths and also, kept the students and pupils busy always as they engage in both physical and mental training.