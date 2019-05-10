NWAHAM IS DELTA APC PUBLICITY SECRETARY

The authentic APC Delta State under the leadership of Chief Cyril Ogodo has a new Publicity Secretary, who was unanimously appointed, though in acting capacity. He is Mr. Iwemdi Nwaham.

In a meeting of the State Working Committee, SWC, which held in Asaba recently, Mr. Nwaham was presented to members by the chairman, Chief Cyril Ogodo and some of Mr. Nwaham’s services and outstanding contribution’s to the party in Delta State were also highlighted.

Members of the SWC from Delta North all spoke glowingly about Mr. Nwaham and when the Chairman Chief Cyril Ogodo put it to vote, whether Mr Nwaham should be accepted as the new State Publicity Secretary of the party to replace Mr. Moses Kamaya, the affirmative chorus and response was unanimous.

It was further recalled at the meeting that Mr. Moses Kamaya had, after the controversial emergence of Prophet Jones as the chairman of a parallel group, in what many described as a fraudulent manner, advised the authentic Chief Cyril Ogodo Tendency of the party, to support Jones. He subsequently abandoned the authentic Delta APC, to pitch his tent with the now sacked Jones Erue group, when it became obvious to him that there was no going back on the quest to seek justice and ensure that the authentic Delta APC emerged.

Mr. Iwemdi Nwaham has since resumed duties robustly, as the Acting Publicity Secretary, Delta APC.