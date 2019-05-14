Anioma Media Associates Celebrate Ukah, Honour Him With Outstanding Performance In Public Service Award

By: Patrick Ochei

The Anioma Media Associates, a body of carefully selected media practitioners of Anioma extraction, has on Monday 13th May, 2019, celebrated the Honourable Commissioner of Information, Chief Patrick Ukah for Outstanding Performance in Public Service.

The honour was done him in an elaborate forum of senior media personalities in the State, management of the Ministry of Information and friends of Chief Ukah at the Ministry of Information’s conference hall.

According to the National Coordinator of the group, Prince David Diai who utilized the eloquent mastery of his use of words and language to effectively deliver the mission of the group on the occasion of celebrating one of the few that have indeed contributed enormously to the SMART gains of Okowa led administration in the past four years.

Insisting that the objective of the group is most aptly anchored on connecting with our brothers and sisters in every sphere of the sociopolitical endeavour and ultimately promote, project and celebrate the Anioma essence, interests and agenda, through a dedicated and vigorous media initiative, driven by the diverse media publications and portals of the Anioma Media Associates (AMASS) and other media platforms; Diai said that Chief Ukah was sincerely and meritoriously nominated for such an honour.

Diai posited that the amiable Commissioner of Information, Chief Patrick Ukah is today honoured, in recognition of his sterling attributes, as well as his brilliant administrative skills, his humane disposition and indeed his uncensored humility and simplicity, coupled with the strategic latitude he has exhibited in expanding the Public Relations frontiers in the State, that the group most respectfully confer on him, the Distinguished Award of Excellence for Outstanding Performance in Public Office (Information) between 2015-2019.

David Diai, who is the publisher of Flashpoint and highly cerebral practicing journalist, also affirmed that the Anioma Media Associates are proud of Ukah, maintaining that he has emerged a great Anioma Ambassador, not just in Delta but indeed nationally and globally.

Speaking further, Diai commended the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for finding Ukah worthy to serve in his government. He however, called on the Governor to ensure that his second term government is formed with technocrats, suave and sagacious political goal-getters who have contributed in no mean measure to have raised the bar of his first term administration.

Responding, the Honourable Commissioner, though elated, said he was surprised at the magnitude of the honour done him.

As simple like always, he dedicated the award to God who gave him the grace to be found by Senator Okowa, worthy to serve and to stay through in such a tasking but worthwhile service under one of the most diligent and thorough bred political Principals.

He also dedicated the award to the staff of the Ministry of Information, for understanding his person, his temperament for goal and were able to blend and gave him their maximum cooperation and support.

Above all, Ukah eulogized Okowa as a man who God has used dispassionately to give the most sincere and honest leadership to the State, which is evident in all ramifications across the length and breadth of Delta State.

He however, promised to continue to offer his services towards the growth and development of Delta and beyond.

The highpoint of the ceremony was the presentation of the Award of Excellence for Outstanding Performance in Public Service to Ukah, after his intimidating profile was read by Deacon Chijioke Ugbolue, the Secretary of Anioma Media Associates.