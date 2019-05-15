AMASS’ Award Excites Shimite Bello, As She Hails Okowa, Promises More Impactful Services To Anioma, Delta

By: Patrick Ochei

The Anioma Media Associates (AMASS) has yet again singled out another Anioma illustrious daughter in the person of Chief Mrs. Shimite Bello, Executive Secretary of Delta State Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (DMSMA), presenting her with the Distinguished Award of Excellence for Outstanding Performance in Public Office from 2015 to 2019.

The award which was presented to her at the DMSMA office on Tuesday 14 May, 2019, indeed excited the amiable Shimite Bello who throughout the ceremony beamed with smiles.

According to her, “When your people honour you, it’s a thing of joy. The best way to do what you do is not about people watching you; whatever is done in secret will always come out in the open. So I believe the efforts we had been making were not really hidden.

I am a lover of people, I detest poverty and love progressive interests. That’s why I am an unrepentant lover of Anioma, because Anioma is an embodiment of everything that is good, inspiring and progressive”, Bello affirmed.

The beautiful daughter of Ebu Kingdom, however, appreciated the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for finding her fit and worthy to serve in his government, adding that Okowa is such a distinctive thoroughbred technocrat.

” I don’t take such privilege for granted. That is why I should make sure that when the roll call of those who made impact in this administration is called, my name must be mentioned”, Shimite Bello added.

Speaking of her aspiration going forward, the ebullient and progressively intelligent Chief Bello, promised to continue to mentor Anioma women to aspire higher in life.

She posited that she believes every individual has his or her space in life, to soar and to shine. Therefore, she called on women of Anioma and of course Delta, to brace up and take up challenges in their careers and life to advance in any endeavour so chosen.

Earlier, the Anioma Media Associates, a group of like-mind practicing journalists of Anioma extraction, led by Prince David Diai had eulogized Shimite Bello for the achievements she had recorded in DMSMA in record time.

Diai congratulated her for the recent honour done her by her people of Ebu Kingdom in Oshimili North LGA with a chieftaincy title of “Akpeli Ugo Fufu 1 of Ebu Kingdom”.

The classy AMASS Coordinator informed Bello that she was carefully selected for this honour, based on her sterling attributes, as well as her brilliant administrative skills and humane disposition to women affairs, community development and governance.

As such, she was presented with the Distinguished Award of Excellence for Outstanding Performance in Public Office (Micro Credit, Small and Medium Scale Sector), 2015 – 2019.