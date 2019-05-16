Christian Group to Hold Prayer Session for Okowa’s Second Term Inauguration

As Deltans gradually approach the winding down of the first tenure of the Senator Ifeanyi Okowa led government, the Christian Community Platform, (CCP), has planned a one day prayer session to thank God for a victorious election and a successful forthcoming inauguration on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

According the Chairman, of the Board of Trustees, (BOT), Bishop Greatman Nmalagu, the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Religious Matters, in a press release on Wednesday, May 15, the body of Christians under the CPP, has willingly decided to keep supporting the state government through ceaseless and corporate prayers as biblically mandated by Apostle Paul in the book of 1 Timothy 2:1-2.

Bishop Nmalagu, in his statement, titled: “God is Behind Delta State”, said that the programme which will hold in the Conference Hall of the Ukwuani Local Government, Obiaruku, on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 10 am, will be hosted by Hon. Ogbuefi Chukudi Dafe, the Executive Chairman of Ukwuani Local Government.

He stated that God is the beginning and end of Delta state, and all and all about the Delta State government, as it had been exemplified with the daily prayers, worship and praise held at the Government House Chapel, as a result of the hardworking governor whom he had blessed the state with.

“God is the beginning and end of Delta state. He is all and all about Delta state’s Government. God so much love Delta state that He gave us a very prayerful, kind, generous, transparent, smart and hardworking Governor, Sen. Dr Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa. Prayer, worship and praise are done daily by Delta state at Government House Chapel, Asaba, while corporate bodies, individuals and churches do same for the state.

“It is on that premise that the Christian Community Platform willingly decided to keep supporting Delta state through ceaseless and corporate prayers as biblically mandated according to the instruction of Apostle Paul on worship “l exhort therefore, that first of all, supplication, prayers, intercession and giving of thanks, be made for all men. For all kings and for all that are in authority that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.

“That is the reason CPP is organising a prayer program on 20th May, 2019 at Ukwuani secretariat conference Hall at Obiaruku. This prayer will be done prior to the swearing in ceremony of our amiable governor and others on 29th May, 2019.”

The statement further noted that it is the belief of Christian Community Platform that with such corporate prayers, the swearing in ceremony and other subsequent activities will be done peacefully and successfully for the ushering in of the Governor and his team for a second tenure, as a lot of development has been done by the present administration.

“A lot development has been done by the present administration. It is also the belief of Christian Community Platform that as we continue to faithfully pray and seek the face of God, God will continue to stand behind Delta state for her sustenance and continuous development from glory to glory and attainment of her prosperity agenda.