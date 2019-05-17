Okowa  Receives Delta Transition Committee Report, Pledges To Work Harder To The Benefit Of Deltans

Delta State Transition Committee, set up to midwife s smooth transition to the incoming Delta state Executive Council, has submitted its report to the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, who assured the committee that his next tenure will be more fruitful to the people of the state.

Receiving the report of the 20-man committee which was presented in volumes by its Chairman, Prof. Sam Oyovbaire in the presence of all the members of the committee and some members of the state executive council yesterday (16/05/19) in Asaba, the governor thanked members of the committee for their commitment to the affairs of the state which led to the speedy delivery of the report.

According to the governor, “on behalf of the government, the people of Delta State, I want to thank the Chairman of the committee and its members for putting up this report within six weeks of inaugurating this committee; I believe that most of the things we did in the first tenure were as a result of the implementation of the report of the transition committee which we acted on and as such, the report of this committee will be very useful to us as we work for a stronger Delta in the next four years.”

“Some persons have asked me why we are setting up transition committee bearing in mind that I am continuing as Governor till 2023 and I have told them that the committee need to assess what we did in the first tenure independently and advise us on what to do in the areas we need to improve on and also, applaud us in the areas we need to sustain because, I will like to be remembered at the end of my tenure as a Governor who has done very well,” Governor Okowa stated.

Prof. Oyovbaire had while presenting the report, commended Governor Okowa for setting up the transition committee, disclosing that the committee considered a lot of issues before arriving at the report and urged Governor Okowa to make the report available to Ministries, Departments and Agencies when approved to ensure synergy in the delivery of democratic dividends to the benefits of Deltans.