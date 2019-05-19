DELTA SET TO HOST MAIDEN EDITION OF GOVERNOR’S ANNUAL ELDERS WALK TOURNEY



18th May 2019

GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

GOVERNOR’S ANNUAL ELDERS TOURNAMENT WALK:

“WALK TO HEALTH”

It is hereby announced for the information of the general public, particularly Deltans, that the State Government is set to host the first ever Governor’s Annual Elders Tournament Walk, tagged: “Walk to Health” in the state capital Asaba as part of activities to herald the Inauguration Day of May 29 and give boost to His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s continued desire at achieving a healthier, stronger Delta for all Deltans.

The exercise which is a 10km walk is expected to kick off at Abraka Junction, Asaba through Dennis Osadebe Way to Government House and is open to both male and female Deltans from the National Assembly, Delta State House of Assembly, State Executive Arm, Local Government Councils and Peoples Democratic Party Leaders, (Delta State Chapter) within the ages of 55 and 70.

Accordingly, the lane from Dennis Osadebe Way and Nnebisi Road, leading to Government House from Abraka Junction, shall be closed to traffic during the time of the event from 6.00 am to 9.00 am.

Prizes to be won Include:

Winner–Three Million Naira

First Runner Up:– Two Million Naira– Two Million Naira

Second Runner Up:– – One Million Naira

Registration forms are available for interested participants at QBCIL (FastTrack Office), 15 High Court Road, Asaba, PDP Secretariat, along WAEC Road, Off Okpanam Road, Asaba and Ministry of Information, Asaba till Thursday, 23rd of May 2019. Completed registration forms are expected to be returned latest Friday, 24th of May 2019 at FastTrack Office.

Participants are expected to converge at 5:30 am at Old Government House Car Park where buses will take all registered participants to the starting point of the walk at Abraka Junction, Asaba.

Starting Time: 6.00 am

Date: Monday, May 27th, 2019

This Event is sponsored by FastTrack Delta and Supported by: Daily Independent Newspapers Ltd, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Ify Bros Nig. Ltd, Dere Otubu, Awa Ibrahim, DESAA, Setraco, Lavant, Primi Construction, Bube DanNig. Ltd and Obakpor Engineering.

Delta State Elders Walk, Walking to Health for a healthier and prosperous Delta!

Paul Osahor JP

Director of Information