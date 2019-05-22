DUMO LULU-BRIGGS CELEBRATES HIS FATHER, HIGH CHIEF O.B LULU-BRIGGS’ POSTHUMOUS BIRTHDAY, IN PROFOUND TRIBUTE

David Diai

Distinguished Rives State legal luminary and leading corporate Titan in the oil industry, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, dedicated today, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 to posthumously celebrate the birthday of his father, the great and phenomenal Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs, who answered the glorious home call of His maker late last year.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, who had been deeply involved in the highly demanding crusade to Liberate Rivers State, as the governorship candidate of the ACCORD Political party in the Rivers guber election; a quest which had enjoyed the full support and blessing of his ebullient father, who himself was a formidable political colossus in his day, took to his dedicated social media handles to remember and eulogise his mercurial father, in what many discerning minds recognized as the unbundling of a delayed but befitting mourning tribute celebrating the great man.

Waxing poetic and lyrically sublime, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, in eloquent, cerebral, profound and lucidly captivating anecdotal verse, captured the essence, quintessence, magnificence and cross generational existentialism of his father, with an elegance and simplicity that is at once uplifting and transcendental in its narrative beauty, yet solemn and sombre in the divine finality of its inevitable denouement.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs’ post humous birthday Tribute to his late father reads thus:

A POSTHUMOUS BIRTHDAY GREETING TO MY FATHER, THE GREAT HIGH CHIEF (DR) O.B. LULU-BRIGGS

My dear great father of blessed memory, your departure to eternity fills me with much heartache, but your wonderful memories and legacy leave me with hope that you are already in heaven. You taught me that in life, challenges are inevitable but that what must remain constant in me is the belief that I have the innate strength to surmount them.

Beyond words, your journey of life is a comprehensive example of victory over hard times through faith in God, vision, and hard-work. How do I measure the stock of motivation and inspiration I have received from a loving dad through his wonderful lifestyle of love and charity, spoken words of wisdom and peace, and courageous actions of order and progress.

Dad, on this day the 22nd of May in the year 1930, the Almighty God gave you to mankind. Indeed, you lived well and departed this world on Friday, 28 of December, 2018. Father, on that day of your transition, I lost not only a father, but a friend and an idol that I looked up to.

My dear Daddy, I will always treasure all the wonderful memories we shared. While your death will forever cloud the sky with the awe of your loss, your life will always be a vivid one, epitomizing greatness, self sacrifice and hope for the living.

We miss you dad.

Happy birthday in heaven!

Yours forever

Dumo Lulu-Briggs