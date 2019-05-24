Okowa Commissions Admiralty University, Lauds Collaboration Between The Military And Centres Of Learning

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has described the collaboration between armed forces and centres of learning as great contributors to military art and science.

The governor made the descrption on 24/05/19, at the official commissioning and 1st matriculation ceremony of Admiralty University of Nigeria (ADUN), Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to the governor, “most advances in military art and science are direct consequence of the close collaboration between the armed forces and centres of learning.”

“It is commendable that the armed forces not only contribute to education, they also partner with the industrial sector in the production of goods and services,” Governor Okowa said, stating, “the foremost priorities of the present administration in the State remain the provision of skills and professional competencies for all its citizens and residents of the State.”

He continued, “in the light of the increasingly complex challenges in contemporary world, including employment challenges, the role of well groomed human capital cannot be overemphasized; this explains the desire of the State government to build a functional, result oriented technical education system to boost vocational skills acquisition that would help to increase job creation in the State.”

“The State government is therefore pleased to have another university come on stream in the State, as this is consistent with our love for education and knowledge; permit me to use this medium to state that Delta State needs more universities and I therefore call on all well-meaning and education-loving Nigerians both at home and the diaspora, including foreign partners, to come and build more universities in the state because, we have many candidates seeking admission that existing institutions could not accomodate,” he said.

Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral I. E. Ibas had in a welcome address, disclosed that ADUN was established as a public-private-partnership through the joint efforts of Nigerian Navy Holdings and Hellenic Education of Nigeria.

Two hundred and thirty one students were administered matriculation oaths in different Faculties ranging from Arts and Social Sciences, Management Sciences and Science.