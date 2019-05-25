BURATAI’S LAWYER CAUTIONS WIKE OVER ALLEGATIONS OF ARMY INVOLVEMENT IN SHADY OIL DEALS

The allegations by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, that Major General Jamil Sarham, General Officer Commanding 6 division, and the Nigerian Army was involved in a massive oil theft criminal gang in the state, as well as sending troops to assassinate him on February 15, 2019, have been swiftly countered and the Governor himself cautioned against making such allegations.

Osuagwu Ugochukwu, an Attorney to Chief of Army Staff, Major General Yusuf Buratai, issued this warning to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in a statement on Thursday, May 23, in which he noted that Sarhem was appointed based on sound reputation and professionalism and urged Gov. Wike to stop his attack on the Army General.

The statement by Osuagu reads: “I find the latest accusation by Gov Wike as another scheme to rubbish the image of the Nigerian Army. A Governor who claimed troops were sent to assassinate him by Major General Jamil on February 15, 2019 is now reporting publicly almost three months after. Is this not ridiculous?

“Who did Wike report to about the so called Assassination attempt? What evidence did he furnish to substantiate the assassination attempt? Certainly none. Not done with that, Wike now adds the allegation of oil bunkering against a whole Major General of the Nigeria Army.

“Aside that, the Governor failed again to furnish details of the oil bunkering against Major General Jamil. When did the said oil bunkering take place? What is the name of the vessel used? Who bought the said crude oil? For how much? How many barrels were involved?

“Governor Wike certainly had none of these evidence but felt the image of Major General Jamil must be tarnished. This was the same Governor who had earlier took on the Commander State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) ACP. Akin Victor Fakorede over series of unfounded allegations.

“The Governor should stop the unjust attack on the reputation of Major General Jamil Sarham and by extension that of the Nigerian Army. Wike has been elected to serve Rivers state and not to tarnish the image of the Nigerian Army without justification.”

It will be recalled that Governor Wike, during a Courtesy visit by the Commander of Joint Task Force ‘Operation Delta Safe’, Rear Admiral Akinjide Akinrinade to him at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, May 22, had accused the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Jamil Sarhem of running an illegal oil bunkering squad for the purpose of financing his quest to be appointed the Chief of Army Staff.

Wike had further alleged that Major General Sarhem had sabotaged security meetings in the state and passed sensitive information to criminals, even as he stated clearly that the the actions of the GOC Commanding the 6Div., enjoyed the full backing of the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, even as he seriously kicked against any attempt to appoint Maj. Gen Sarhem as the Chief of Army Staff, warning strongly that such an appointment would spell doom and sound the death knell, for the already battered Nigeria security architecture.