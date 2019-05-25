OKPANAM COMMUNITY HONOURS, PASSES VOTE OF CONFIDENCE ON UKAH

The people of Okpanam Kingdom have honoured the outgoing Delta State Commissioner for Information, Chief Patrick Ukah, for serving the community and the state meritoriously.

At a reception held at the Palace of the Ugoani of Okpanam, to mark the day the Commissioner formally handed over to signal the end of his tenure, the community recalled how Chief Ukah campaigned spiritedly alongside other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members, for the election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2015 and the many project executed in the community through the influence of the Chief Ukah.

The Ugoani of Okpanam, HRM Mbanefo Michael Ogbolu, while presenting a position paper on behalf of the community, listed some of the projects to include; the ongoing dualization of the Okpanam Road, The Okotomi Road to Redeem Church Junction, the Umuomake Street lying between Idigba-Oji and Asha Eke and HRM Mbanefo Michael Ogbolu Road.

Other developmental strides executed in the community though the effort of Chief Ukah, according to the community, were the construction of the Oruchi Comprehensive Secondary School, Amachai, rebuilding of a block of six classrooms at Madonna School for Children with Special Needs, Okpanam and the acquisition of the school’s land by the state government, the empowerment of widows and youth by Chief Ukah and the empowering and strengthening of the community vigilante outfit and anti cult volunteer corps also by Chief Ukah.

While advising the elites in Okpanam to take a cue from the developmental strides of Chief Ukah, the Ugoani described the outgoing Delta State Commisdioner for Information, as one who can be trusted in all circumstances and recommended him to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to assist play a part in the next dispensation.

Responding, Chief Ukah said he gave God all the glory and gratitude for serving with his health intact despite the challenges, saying he owed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa immeasurable gratitude for the opportunity.

My Achievement is having the opportunity to serve the people and I’m happy the people are happy”, Chief Ukah stated, adding, “I have taken part in fashioning a brand identity for Delta State.”

While paying tributes to the youth and women, whom he said had been very instrumental and helpful to his success, he thanked the traditional institution for the support he receive, stressing, “I will never get tired of being of service to the traditional institution.”

He revealed that work of emancipation had just started for the Okpanam community and urged the people to continue to be supportive of the Okowa administration for more dividends of democracy to be accorded them.