Children’s Day: DUMO LULU-BRIGGS FELICITATES WITH NIGERIAN CHILDREN, DESCRIBES THEM AS HOPE FOR NATION’S BETTER FUTURE

Distinguished Rivers State legal luminary and frontline advocate for the protection and provision of children’s rights and welfare, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has felicitated with Nigerian Children on the occasion of this year’s children’s day today, May 27, 2019, describing them as gifts from God and hope for our nation’s better future, and calling on all concerned to make education, healthcare and welfare of children a top priority, especially in these times when they have become the most affected by the scourge of poverty in the land.

The message of felicitation to the children, which is contained in a powerful statement issued and signed by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs himself, charged Nigerians to spare a thought and reflect on the plight of those children in the society, who either live in penury and hunger or are orphans without parents or guardians, surviving on the harsh streets, where they are abused and trafficked, even as he urged that society must play even a small part in helping to alleviate the common problems that make children very vulnerable and handicapped in the face severe discrimination in our polity.

The Children’s day message by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs titled: CHILDREN, THE HOPE OF OUR NATION FOR A BETTER FUTURE (A message from Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs), and released on all his dedicated social media handles, is published in full below:

Children are special gifts from God, and in them we find our main essence as fathers, mothers and guardians. They bring into our homes unconditional love, laughter, and joy.

They are the light that brightens up our path and reinforces our hope for a fulfilling future.

Today like other beautiful days, let us celebrate our wonderful kids and pray for their progress in all aspects of life.

Let us also remember the other children in our society who live in penury; who have nothing to eat. Some are without parents or guardians, they survive on the streets, they are abused and trafficked. We must play even a small part in helping to alleviate those common problems that make our children very vulnerable.

Our children are the most affected by the scourge of poverty in our country. Many are handicapped and face severe discrimination in our society. A lot, especially those who live in rural areas are exposed to high risk of early death due to very poor sewage systems, lack of portable water and sorely deficient healthcare services.

As we celebrate the Children’s Day today, 27th May 2019, let me resound the message that healthcare is too precious to be left to chance, it is too central to life to be left to wealth. Access to treatment should be based on one’s clinical need and not on one’s ability to pay. It is sad that in the midst of abundance, children still go to bed hungry and grow up illiterate. I believe that those children on the streets did not choose to be born into such destitution, so, we cannot abandon them to their fate and leave a breeding ground for violent machinations.

As a nation, let us wake up to the need of making the right to education enforceable. Let us rise up to the task of equipping our children with the tools they need to succeed and survive in this highly competitive 21st century. In our individual homes, may we never relent in our responsibilities of showing them the path to greatness and aiding them accordingly. Together, may we never get tired of making both moral and material contributions and supporting policies that will favor the growth and development of the children.

God bless the Children and God bless our great Nation, Nigeria.

Happy Children’s Day

Dumo Lulu-Briggs