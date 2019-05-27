DUMO LULU-BRIGGS CELEBRATES CARDINAL ONAIYEKAN @ 75

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs has celebrated the Archbishop of Abuja, Nigeria, Cardinal John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan on the anniversary of his 75th birthday, with a toast to his good health and a prayer for his spiritual prosperity for many more years to come.

The Port Harcourt philanthropist, business man and Politician, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, joined friends and members of the Catholic faith to celebrate the Prelate, Cardinal John Onaiyekan yesterday, May 26, in Abuja at the Regina Pacis College, as events marking the 75th birthday of the God’s servant continued.

His Eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan who was born on January 29, 1944, in Kabba, Kogi State of Nigeria, clocked the age of 75 on 29 January, 2019. As a God’s servant in the Catholic faith, he has served as the Archbishop of Abuja since 1994. He was appointed Cardinal in 2012, and was the president of Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria. He has aslo served as President of the Christian Association of Nigeria and in various other Episcopal capacities.

While delivering his toast, Chief Lulu-Briggs thanked God for giving the prelate a grace of health and success in the ministry. He said, “because we have prayed and God has answered, His Eminence will be strong for us to gather and celebrate his centenary. I wish him great health and increased spiritual prosperity.

Reported by Uche Woke

SA – Media to Dumo Lulu-Briggs (DLB)