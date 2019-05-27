OKOWA DISSOLVES BOARDS OF AGENCIES, PARASTATALS, EXTRA-MINISTERIAL DEPTS., IN DELTA

The Delta State government has dissolved the Boards of all Agencies, Parastatals and Extra-Ministerial Departments, constituted in the first tenure of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration.

This dissolution, which takes effect from Monday, 27 May, 2019, follows the formal dissolution of the Delta state Executive Council which was concluded on Friday May 24, with the official handover of the Commissioners to their Permanent Secretaries, in the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The statement announcing the dissolution of the Boards, issued and signed by the Delta State Secretary to the State Government (SSG), reads thus:

GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

DISSOLUTION OF GOVERNING BOARDS OF AGENCIES, PARASTATALS AND

EXTRA-MINISTERIAL DEPARTMENTS

It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that following the dissolution of the Delta State Executive Council (EXCO) with effect from 24th May, 2019, His Excellency, the Governor, has also approved the dissolution of the following Commissions, Parastatals and Agencies:

(i) Local Government Service Commission;

(ii) Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC);

(iii) Governing Council of College of Education, Warri;

(iv) Governing Council of College of Education, Agbor;

(v) Governing Council of School of Health Technology, Ofuoma;

(vi) Governing Council of School of Marine Technology;

(vii) Governing Council of Institute of Continuing Education

(viii) Delta State Hospitals Management Board;

(ix) Delta State Library Board;

(x) Christian Pilgrim Welfare Board;

(xi) Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board;

(xii) Board of the Agency for Adult and Non-Formal Education;

(xiii) Delta State Tourism Board;

(xiv) Delta State Urban Water Board;

(xv) Delta Broadcasting Services Board;

(xvi) Delta State Arts Council;

(xvii) Land Allocation Committee;

(xviii) Delta State Bursary Board;

(xix) Delta State University Teaching Hospital Board;

(xx) Delta State Rural Water Supply and Environmental Sanitation Agency; and

(xxi) Direct Labour Agency (DLA).

2. Similarly, Political Appointees, other than Chairmen/Members of the above mentioned agencies are affected by this directive which takes effect from today, 27th May, 2019.

3. Accordingly, all affected political appointees are to handover all Government properties in their possession to the Permanent Secretaries/the most senior civil servants in the respective Government Agencies/Parastatals/Offices.

4. I am to convey the appreciation of His Excellency, the Governor to all affected political appointees for their contributions to the development of Delta State in the past four years and to wish them success in their future endeavours.

Hon. Festus Ovie Agas

Secretary to the State Government