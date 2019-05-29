OKOWA, WIKE, IKPEAZU, EMMANUEL, SANWO-OLU, MOHAMMED, MATAWALLE, 22 OTHERS, SET FOR SWEARING-IN AS NIGERIAN GOVERNORS

David Diai

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, his counterparts in Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, Akwa-Ibom, Udom Emmanuel and Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu, will be amongst a list of 29 Governors to take their oaths of Office and be sworn-in as governors of their respective States on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, following the successful conclusion of the Governorship elections across Nigeria, first on March 9.

Recall that controversy had also tainted the electoral process in States like Rivers and Kano, where elections had been cancelled in several units and whole local government areas in some instances, due to overwhelming electoral malpractices and discrepancies and a re-run/supplementary poll had been required in the identified polling units and local government areas where such infractions were identified, to conclude the elections.

There was also the dramatic case of Zanfara State, where the governorship was eventually decided by the Supreme Court.

So far, a complete list of twenty-nine (29) governors-elect in the states where the elections were conducted, will be sworn-in (with their deputies), on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Governors like Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Nyeson Wike (Rivers), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa-Ibom), Ben Ayade (Cross Rivers), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) and David Umahi (Ebonyi), amongst others are returning for a second term, while some of the new faces include, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Emeka Ihedioha (Imo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), who will be amongst the new faces to grace the next Nigerian Governors forum, after May 29.

Elections were not conducted in 7 States namely; Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Kogi, Ondo and Osun, because their governorship elections held at different times within the electoral cycle.

Like the governors, President Muhammadu Buhari will also be inaugurated for a second term in office on Wednesday.

Below is the complete list of governors to be inaugurated.

1. Ahmadu Fintiri (PDP) – Adamawa

2. Bala Muhammed (PDP) – Bauchi

3. Babagana Zulum (APC) – Borno

4. Inuwa Yahaya (APC) – Gombe

5. Emeka Ihedioha (PDP) – Imo

6. Abudlraham Abdulrazaq (APC) – Kwara

7. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (APC) – Lagos

8. Abdullahi Sule (APC) – Nasarawa

9. Dapo Abiodun (APC) – Ogun

10. Seyi Makinde (PDP) – Oyo

11. Mai-Mala Buni (APC) – Yobe

12. Bello Matawalle (PDP) – Zamfara

13. Okezie Ikpeazu (PDP) – Abia

14. Udom Emmanuel (PDP) – Akwa Ibom

15. Samuel Ortom (PDP) – Benue

16. Ben Ayade (PDP) – Cross River

17. Ifeanyi Okowa (PDP) – Delta

18. David Umahi (PDP) – Ebonyi

19. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (PDP) – Enugu

20. Muhammad Badaru (APC) – Jigawa

21. Nasiru El-Rufai (APC) – Kaduna

22. Abdullahi Ganduje (APC) – Kano

23. Aminu Masari (APC) – Katsina

24. Abubakar Bagudu (APC) – Kebbi

25. Abubakar Bello (APC) – Niger

26. Simon Lalong (APC) – Plateau

27. Nyesom Wike (PDP) – Rivers

28. Aminu Tambuwal (PDP) – Sokoto

29. Darius Ishiaku (PDP) – Taraba