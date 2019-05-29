OKOWA, WIKE, IKPEAZU, EMMANUEL, SANWO-OLU, MOHAMMED, MATAWALLE, 22 OTHERS, SET FOR SWEARING-IN AS NIGERIAN GOVERNORS

David Diai
Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, his counterparts in Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, Akwa-Ibom, Udom Emmanuel and Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu, will be amongst a list of 29 Governors to take their oaths of Office and be sworn-in as governors of their respective States on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, following the successful conclusion of the Governorship elections across Nigeria, first on March 9.
Recall that controversy had also tainted the electoral process in States like Rivers and Kano, where elections had been cancelled in several units and whole local government areas in some instances, due to overwhelming electoral malpractices and discrepancies and a re-run/supplementary poll had been required in the identified polling units and local government areas where such infractions were identified, to conclude the elections.
There was also the dramatic case of Zanfara State, where the governorship was eventually decided by the Supreme Court.
So far, a complete list of twenty-nine (29) governors-elect in the states where the elections were conducted, will be sworn-in (with their deputies), on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
Governors like Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Nyeson Wike (Rivers), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa-Ibom), Ben Ayade (Cross Rivers), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) and David Umahi (Ebonyi), amongst others are returning for a second term, while some of the new faces include, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Emeka Ihedioha (Imo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), who will be amongst the new faces to grace the next Nigerian Governors forum, after May 29.
Elections were not conducted in 7 States namely; Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Kogi, Ondo and Osun, because their governorship elections held at different times within the electoral cycle.
Like the governors, President Muhammadu Buhari will also be inaugurated for a second term in office on Wednesday.
Below is the complete list of governors to be inaugurated.
1. Ahmadu Fintiri (PDP) – Adamawa
2. Bala Muhammed (PDP) – Bauchi
3. Babagana Zulum (APC) – Borno
4. Inuwa Yahaya (APC) – Gombe
5. Emeka Ihedioha (PDP) – Imo
6. Abudlraham Abdulrazaq (APC) – Kwara
7. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (APC) – Lagos
8. Abdullahi Sule (APC) – Nasarawa
9. Dapo Abiodun (APC) – Ogun
10. Seyi Makinde (PDP) – Oyo
11. Mai-Mala Buni (APC) – Yobe
12. Bello Matawalle (PDP) – Zamfara
13. Okezie Ikpeazu (PDP) – Abia
14. Udom Emmanuel (PDP) – Akwa Ibom
15. Samuel Ortom (PDP) – Benue
16. Ben Ayade (PDP) – Cross River
17. Ifeanyi Okowa (PDP) – Delta
18. David Umahi (PDP) – Ebonyi
19. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (PDP) – Enugu
20. Muhammad Badaru (APC) – Jigawa
21. Nasiru El-Rufai (APC) – Kaduna
22. Abdullahi Ganduje (APC) – Kano
23. Aminu Masari (APC) – Katsina
24. Abubakar Bagudu (APC) – Kebbi
25. Abubakar Bello (APC) – Niger
26. Simon Lalong (APC) – Plateau
27. Nyesom Wike (PDP) – Rivers
28. Aminu Tambuwal (PDP) – Sokoto
29. Darius Ishiaku (PDP) – Taraba