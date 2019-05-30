NUJ FELICITATES WITH GOV OKOWA ON SUCCESSFUL INAUGURATION, VOWS TO STRENGTHEN GOOD GOVERNANCE

The Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, Delta State Council, has congratulated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and his deputy, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, on their successful inauguration for a second term in office.

The union is a statement signed by the Chair of the Council, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu and Secretary Comrade Churchill Oyowe, thanked God that the inauguration became a reality without any ugly incident, saying the mammoth crowd that graced the ceremony held at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba was a reenactment of the electoral victory that gave the governor and his deputy second term ticket.

According to the council, the governor’s Inaugural Day address was a signpost for strengthening and consolidating on the achievements recorded in his first term in office, saying the council expected nothing less and would join hands to doggedly prosecute the governor’s good governance promise that will be responsive to the aspiration of Deltans.

“Our constitutional mandate as enshrined in Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, is to uphold the responsibility and accountability of the government to the people” the statement said, adding, “We are glad the governor has taken the initiative as in the past to herald his second term with a vow to continue with good governance and responsiveness. This is the hallmark of democracy and we believe is the best approach to truly deliver democracy dividends to the people.”

Continuing, the statement said, “While we earnestly pray for divine guidance in the choice of your political appointees to assist you prosecute the onerous tasks ahead to the joy and happiness of Deltans, we as a professional body pledge to key into that good governance and accountability initiative by ensuring that the various sectors of your administration are strictly monitored for compliance. It is our duty which we owe the people and we will not fail in carrying them out.”

The NUJ described the programmes of Governor Okowa in the next four years as very promising, stressing that their fruition largely depended on the quality of support accorded the government and that there was need for all, particularly the youth to take advantage of the opportunities to better their lots and advance the state for posterity.

The union used the occasion to call on its members to be professional and desist from every form of unethical practice in the course of going about constitution duty, even as it encouraged them to be constructive and objective in their reportage.

The union appealed to Governor Okowa to appoint professionals in the information management arm of his administration, stressing that consideration of members of the NUJ Delta State Council would be highly appreciated.

