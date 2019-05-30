RIVERS NUJ CONGRATULATES GOV. WIKE ON SECOND TERM INAUGURATION

PRESS RELEASE

29th May,2019

RIVERS NUJ CONGRATULATES GOV WIKE

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has congratulated Chief (Barrister) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on his inauguration as the Executive Governor of Rivers State for the second term.

The Union, in a statement signed by its secretary, Ike Wigodo, urged Governor Wike to justify his re-election by consolidating on the gains recorded during his first term.

The statement also implored the governor to run an all inclusive government that will reflect all shades of opinion and interest.

According to the statement,” We as a Union, implore the governor to run an all-inclusive government by taking into cognizance all shades of opinion and interests needed to develop the state.

“We also want the governor to resolve all issues concerning the welfare of civil servants, tackle security challenges in the state and upgrade the government owned media houses in the State to enable them compete with other media houses in the country”.

While commending Governor Wike for his laudable achievements during his first term in office, the NUJ urged the governor to extend his good gesture to journalists in the State.

Signed

Ike Wigodo

Secretary,