Breaking: OKOWA MAKES FIRST APPOINTMENTS, NAMES EBIE SECRETARY TO GOVT

David Diai

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has hit the ground running by making his first Three key appointments, just days after he was sworn-in for his Second term.

Hon. Chiedu Ebie, former Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, has been named as the new Delta State Secretary to the State Government, SSG. He takes over from Festus Ovie-Agas.

Olorogun David Edevbie, former Commissioner of Finance is now the new Chief of Staff (COS) while Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon, who acted as Director General, DG, Okowa Campaign Organization, is now the Senior Political Adviser to the Delta State Governor.

Edevbie takes over from Rt. Hon. Tams Brisibe, while Funkekeme takes over from Chief Festus Ochonogor.

A letter signed by E.E. Ogidi-gbegbaje, Permanent Secretary, Office of the SSG, confirms these new appointments as approved by Governor Ifeanyi Omowa himself. It is expected that they are to start work with immediate effect.

Details later…