UPU Youth Wing P-G, Omoko Congratulates Okowa, Otuaro Over Successful Inauguration

National President, Urhobo Progress Union, UPU Youth Wing worldwide, Comr. Nicholas Omoko has congratulated Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa and his deputy, Dcn. Kingsley Otuaro over their successful inauguration that took place at Stephen Keshi stadium, Asaba.

Omoko disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday evening and made available to correspondents explained that Okowa first tenure brought alot of development to Urhobo land, the reason according to the Urhobo youth leader made Urhobo youths to unanimously endorsed the governor for second term and also produce a Compendium show casing his achievements in Urhobo Land.

The Urhobo youth leader hinted that because Okowa during his first tenure also made Urhobo people and especially Youths partners of his administration, a development that brought about appointment of Urhobo sons and daughters into key positions of his administration.

According to Omoko, Urhobo youths deliberately decided to work for Okowa reelection when he awarded the construction of perimeter fencing and the total reconstruction of the Urhobo cultural center at Uwiamuge-Agbarho. He noted further that Gov. Okowa also awarded the complete construction of a modern palace for the traditional ruler of Uvwie kingdom, Ughievwe and that of Oghara that is now at advanced stage.

According to him, Urhobo youths are very much satisfied with Okowa performance during his first tenure, expressed optimism of better days of Okowa second term which started today, May 29, 2019.

He however assured that Deltans would enjoy Okowa’s second term as they enjoyed the first one in office because of the kind of promise he made during his inaugural speech where he promised to establish technical colleges across all the local government of the State; noted that Okowa came into power at the time as he was mostly needed amid his vast experience and prudent