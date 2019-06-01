Believers Team Says Okowa’s Inauguration Lecture Is Realistic, Sincere

Members of the Believers Team Movement (BTM) have described the inauguration address of Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as realistic, sincere and transformatory.

Reacting to the address shortly after the governor’s inauguration for second term, members of BTM in a statement signed by its Coordinnator, Rev. (Dr) Godspower Agbuduta, Very Rev. Fr. Chris. Ekabo, Rev. Andrew A. Imadu, and Arch-Bishop (Dr.) Jonathan Arhavwarien, stated that Deltans voted massively for Governor Okowa and his Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro based on their performance in their first term.

“No doubt, Governor Okowa and Barr. Otuaro and members of their team performed excellently well in their first term and from what the governor said at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on the day or his inauguration, better, greater days are ahead for Deltans,” they said, adding, “our Governor has never hidden his passion for a prosperous Delta State and from his address, it was obvious that more Deltans will be empowered through skills as more technical colleges and vocational institutions will be established.”

They continued, “we are happy with the policy trust of Governor Okowa; we congratulate him on his successful inauguration for second term in office; agreed that we worked vigorously for his re-emergence and it is very comforting that he is working to the satisfaction of all.”

“If you were are the Praise Night, you cannot help but, thank God for Governor Okowa; the governor believes that he cannot do anything without God; he went further to say that God has already perfected the next four years for Deltans and all the he will do is to follow the path of God,” they stated.

The group called on Deltans to always support Governor Okowa by being peaceful and praying for the government to succeed for a stronger Delta to be achieved.