Ebie, Edevbie Fukekeme Appointment : Okowa is  a Pan Delta governor, Says UPU Youth leader, Omoko  ***Congratulates New Appointees

National President of the Urhobo apex socio-cultural group, Urhobo Progress Union, UPU Youth wing, Comr. Nicholas Omoko, has said that Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa has again shown that he is a Pan-Delta governor, following the appointment of the trio of Bar Chiedu Ebie, Chief David Edevbie and Hon. Solomon Fukekeme, Secretary to Delta State Government, Chief of Staff and Senior Political adviser respectively.

Omoko, who disclosed this while addressing journalists, at the burial of Chief Benard Edewor’s in-law in Orerokpe at the weekend, explained that Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa’s first appointments was an indication that the governor was out for serious business of building bridges across the three senatorial districts of the State, even as he assured that Okowa would unite the State more than ever.

The Urhobo youth leader opined that the rationale why Urhobo youths are so much pleased with the governor’s performance in his first term, was for the fact that Okowa made Urhobo people partners of his administration, with appointments of Urhobo sons and daughters into key positions.

While thanking Deltans, especially the Urhobo Nation for the massive support towards Gov. Okowa’s reelection success, appealed for same to enable the governor succeed in his second term.

The Oghara born political scientist cum business man, particularly thanked Chief James Ibori for standing firmly behind Gov. Okowa throughout the election process and while also expressing gratitude to Gov. Okowa for being a friend of the youths, noted that the Delta Governor made them partners in his first tenure; where the youths also reciprocated by their mass mobilization for his second term successful election.

Omoko congratulated the trio of Ebie, Edevbie and Fukekeme, stressing that they are known men of integrity who have written their names in the sands of time.