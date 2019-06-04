DUMO LULU-BRIGGS FELICITATES WITH MUSLIMS ON EID AL-FITR FESTIVAL

Foremost Rivers State Legal luminary, philanthropist and corporate Titan in the Oil Industry, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has felicitated with Muslim faithful in Nigeria, on the commemoration of the Eid Al-Fitr religious festival today, Tuesday June 4, 2019.

A personal message signed by him and released on his dedicated social media handles, reads thus:

EID MUBARAK TO ALL MUSLIM FAITHFULS

The Eid Al-Fitr is one of the sacred religious festivals in our dear country that symbolize our common resolve to unite for progress in the face of glaring diversity, and which rekindles in us the sublime feelings of love and togetherness.

While we strive and direct our human efforts towards developing our state and country, we cannot downplay the redemptive and transformational powers of God. So, I praise the courage of Muslim faithfuls in Rivers State, in Nigeria and all over the world for this task of faith carried out successfully during the Ramadan season. I believe that on behalf of our Governments, the leaders and the people, prayers have been offered to God Almighty; and I know that in accordance with the dictates of the Islamic Zakat, humanity has been charitably blessed during this holy period.

So, as the entire nation celebrates Eid Al-Fitr today to mark the end of Ramadan, I pray God almighty to answer our good prayers for the nation. May this spiritual experience not leave us without the strength to love, forgive and accommodate one another.

May God bless Rivers State and also bless our dear country Nigeria.

Dumo Lulu-Briggs