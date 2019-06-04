EBIE RESUMES AS DELTA SSG, SEEKS GREATER COMMITMENT, DEDICATION TO DUTY FROM STAFF

Secretary to Delta State Government (SSG), Barr Chiedu Ebie, resumed formally at the office of the SSG on Monday, June 3, 2019, with a clarion call to his staff for greater dedication and renewed commitment, to deliver quality support service in the collective effort to ensure good governance to Deltans, as Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s second term unfolds.

Barr. Ebie, who had been sworn-in as the Delta SSG, a couple of hours earlier, made the call at the inaugural meeting with the staff of his new office, who he appreciated for the support they had given the administration in the first term, and while stressing that he fully understands and is poised to embrace the huge challenges and responsibilities of his new appointment, appealed to the staff for their support and cooperation, as the goal of building a stronger and better Delta State gathers momentum and fulfilment in the next fours