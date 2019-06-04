Delta News, Governance, News

EBIE RESUMES AS DELTA SSG, SEEKS GREATER COMMITMENT, DEDICATION TO DUTY FROM STAFF

Secretary to Delta State Government (SSG), Barr Chiedu Ebie, resumed formally at the office of the SSG on Monday, June 3, 2019, with a clarion call to his staff for greater dedication and renewed commitment, to deliver quality support service in the collective effort to ensure good governance to Deltans, as Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s second term unfolds.

Barr. Ebie, who had been sworn-in as the Delta SSG, a couple of hours earlier, made the call at the inaugural meeting with the staff of his new office, who he appreciated for the support they had given the administration in the first term, and while stressing that he fully understands and is poised to embrace the huge challenges and responsibilities of his new appointment, appealed to the staff for their support and cooperation, as the goal of building a stronger and better Delta State gathers momentum and fulfilment in the next fours

Ebie, who noted that the governor was a thorough person in dealing with details and always expects the best from the office considered the engine room of government, however expressed hope that with the calibre of persons seen in the office, things would go well.

Earlier, in his own comments, the Permanent Secretary, Mr Jerome Morka [mni], who received the SSG in company of other staff,expressed satisfaction with Barr. Ebie’s appointment adding that the portfolio of SSG was well deserve, given his track records of quality service and administrative competence.

Mr. Morka further disclosed that the office was considered the engine room of government, charged with the responsibility of interpreting and clarifying the policies of government, as well as ensuring that other ministries and departments conform with such policies, even as he assured the Ned SSG, that staff were well in tune with the activities of the office and willing to give the necessary support to enable him succeed in the discharge of his duties.

