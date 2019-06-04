GBAJABIAMILA HAS QUALITIES OF A REPS SPEAKER – Waive

By Ajiri-Oghene Oreh, Abuja

The member-elect for Ughelli North, Ughelli South, and Udu Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Right Honourable Francis Ejiri-Oghene Waive has said, the incumbent Majority Leader of the House, Right Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila has all the qualities to emerge the next Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Waive affirmed that, Gbajabiamila is very much in the race for the esteemed office of the speaker and the vice chairman of the National Assembly, calling on all members-elect and contenders for the seat to stepdown and to give Gbajabiamila unstinted support.

In his words: “Rt Hon Femi Gbajamiala is my choice for the Speakership. With over 17 years legislative experience working as minority leader and then majority leader. I have observed him in the last couple months and am thrilled by the way he treats fellow honourable members. He knows everyone by name and relates with each one as though you were the one and only member of the house”.

“His sound education as a lawyer, and solid contacts in the polity stands him out. Fortunately, he is the candidate of my party, the APC. I think it is natural that both the majority leader and his deputy Rt Hon Wase step in as Speaker and Deputy Speaker as in other climes”.

Waive who is a renowned clergy asserted, Gbajabiamila stands for truth, equity, and fairness, saying his great expectation of the 9th National Assembly is one that would combine independence with collaboration for the good of the country and her citizenry.

He expressed believe that, the 9th National Assembly that will be inaugurated on the 11th of June will work with the Executive to bring the dividends of Democracy to all Nigerians. Positing that only a leadership that is humane, fair, just, equitable, capable and productive what that is needed at the national assembly.