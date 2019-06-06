ONLINE PUBLISHERS CONGRATULATE OKOWA ON SECOND TERM INAUGURATION, HIGHLIGHT AREAS FOR ATTENTION IN NEW DISPENSATION

The Delta Online Publishers Forum, DOPF, has congratulated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on his inauguration as the Governor of Delta State for a second term, even as the body has highlighted critical areas that would require urgent attention, in order to establish a strong, effective socio/economic base for the state, as the tenure unfolds, in the next four years.

The congratulatory letter also felicitated with Governor Okowa, on his well deserved victory at the March 9, 2019 governorship election and applauded the Governor for holding the state together, as one united, peaceful and indivisible entity, before, during and after the 2019 general elections.

The letter of congratulations to the Governor, written and signed by the Chairman of DOPF, Mr. Emmanuel Enebeli, reads thus:

June 06, 2019

Your Excellency,

Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa,

Executive Governor of Delta State,

Sir,

Congratulations on Your Inauguration for a Second Term

We the members of the Delta Online Publishers Forum, DOPF, warmly congratulate you on your victory at the 2019 Governorship Election in the state and your successful inauguration for another four years term, as the Executive Governor, Delta State.

We recalled that toward the buildup to the general election, there was a lot of electoral campaign tension and fear that the elections may trigger political upheaval in the state, but rather it went peaceful and culminated with your resounding victory which brought an unexpected joy, and harmony as persons from all political divides, acknowledged the peaceful conduct of the election.

As a responsible media organization with seasoned professional journalists and

publishers as members, we were tasked to play the gatekeeper role to ensure the polity was not overheated throughout the period, hence we want to congratulate

you not only for coming out victorious to commence your second and final journey as the Executive Governor of Delta State but for holding the state together as one indivisible entity all through the electioneering process.

In your first tenure as the governor, your focus was visibly seen in your drive to connect the major cities with the hinterlands, through massive road construction,

security of lives and properties, the encouragement of the Youths through Entrepreneurship Development, Healthcare Delivery, Uplifting of the Technical Education System in the state, secondary Education and much more to the admiration of many in and outside the state.

In this regard therefore and as a body of responsible stakeholders in the development of Delta State, we encourage you and your expected State Executive Members, to continue to devote great focus and energy on delivering the needed dividends of democracy that will make Deltans happy and proud of you after your tenure, as you roundup the next four years.

It is said that government is a continuous one, Sir we therefore like to call your attention to consider the following as projects that requires urgent attention,

with a view to addressing them with accelerated action in the coming months:

I. The early completion and linking of the storm drainage projects in Asaba, the State Capital.

II. The full commencement of the same storm drainage project in Warri/Effurun;

III. The completion of the various major road projects linking the State Capital

and other towns/cities in the state, notably the Asaba/Kwale/Ughelli roads; the Effurun roundabout, to Enerhen Junctions, as well as the commencement of major drainages in other towns and cities in the state.

IV. To liaise, with the Local Government Council Areas, and various departments to enforce cleanliness of the state, as our state had become very

dirty.

V: A more robust and effective security strategy to address the abominable atrocities of suspected herdsmen, kidnappers and other criminal/ritualistic activities that have escalated unprovoked killings and maimings in the state.

While we acknowledge that your government is the first to start a proper development plan for the state, in terms of infrastructure and human capital development, we will appreciate that your efforts to involve the youths in entrepreneurship development will cut across youths in the state in a manner that removes the sentiment and consideration of political party affiliation.

As you commence with building the structure for a “Stronger Delta”, we wish to pledge, that members of this body are ready to continue their collaboration with your government, in order to set a proper template for a Better Delta, with a Robust Economy and High Human Capital Development.

DOPF, is an organization set up on the tripod of Ethics, Professionalism and

Service and while assuring you unequivocally, of our continuous support in the next four years, we also look forward to a stronger Delta State, where the media community and our own particular constituency, will be fully accommodated and embraced, as a recognized and trusted development partner, in your second term.

We pray God to give you strength, and wisdom and the enabling environment to achieve your planned dreams for Delta state and deliver prosperity to all Deltans.

Once again, Congratulations.

Emmanuel Enebeli,

Chairman,

Delta Online Publishers Forum, DOPF.